Dylan Harper Claims Jay-Z Put Hex on Spurs in NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs player Dylan Harper revealed in a September 28 GQ Hype cover story that he believes Jaÿ-Z put a hex on his team during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals. As the New York Knicks edged out a 94-90 victory at Madison Square Garden to secure their first championship since 1970, Harper recalled the hip-hop icon heckling him and flashing the Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign, marking the exact moment the player felt his team’s championship hopes unravel.

The Bottom Line The Accusation: Following a crushing Game 5 defeat in June, Spurs player Dylan Harper claimed Jaÿ-Z’s courtside heckling and Roc-A-Fella hand sign effectively cast a hex on the San Antonio roster.

Following a crushing Game 5 defeat in June, Spurs player Dylan Harper claimed Jaÿ-Z’s courtside heckling and Roc-A-Fella hand sign effectively cast a hex on the San Antonio roster. The Stakes: The victory marked the New York Knicks’ first NBA Championship title since 1970, capping off a series where the Spurs blew a 29-point lead in Game 4.

The victory marked the New York Knicks’ first NBA Championship title since 1970, capping off a series where the Spurs blew a 29-point lead in Game 4. The Path Forward: Despite the heartbreak, the “Slash Bros”—Harper and teammate Stephon Castle—are using their off-season bond and the Finals loss as fuel for the upcoming season.

Courtside Heckling at Madison Square Garden

During the final game of the June showdown at Madison Square Garden, the crowd was enough to rattle the 20-year-old. Harper tried to tune out the distractions, which included celebrities like Michael Rainey Jr. and Jaÿ-Z sitting on the sidelines. But ignoring the hip-hop icon proved impossible as the game intensified.

As the game went on, Harper remembered the rapper shouting “Come on!” directly at him. The tipping point arrived when Jaÿ-Z flashed the Roc-A-Fella diamond hand sign into the air. To Harper, the gesture felt as if the Roc Nation founder had put a hex on the Spurs. “We started losing,” Harper recalled in the GQ Hype feature, adding plainly, “S**t went downhill from there.” The Knicks capitalized on the momentum to seal a 94-90 win.

Chasing a Title Through the New York Streets

The win brought an end to a 53-year championship drought for the franchise, securing the Knicks’ first title since 1970. For a team that last saw the NBA Finals in 1999—where they fell to the Spurs in five games—the victory was historic. Game 5 was the culmination of a series that also saw the Spurs blow a 29-point lead during Game 4.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

2026 NBA Finals Game 5 Summary & Context Metric / Detail New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Final Score 94 90 Series Outcome Won Series Lost Series Championship Drought Ended 53 Years (Since 1970) N/A Key Off-Season Focus Defending the Title Redemption Run

While Harper’s rookie campaign overall showed steady promise—averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 69 regular-season games—his postseason numbers ticked up. By the time he reached the Finals against New York, he was averaging 18 points per contest, highlighted by 21- and 25-point performances in Games 4 and 5 respectively. Yet, individual scoring surges were not enough to overcome the atmosphere of MSG and what Harper perceives as interference.

Rebuilding the San Antonio Roster Dynamic

Basketball curses aside, the sting of defeat has forged an alliance in San Antonio. Harper and teammate Stephon Castle—affectionately dubbed the “Slash Bros” by the Spurs fans—spent the off-season solidifying a friendship they feel will help them pursue another chip run next year. Their perspective on team chemistry was sharpened by watching their opponents celebrate.

Dylan Harper Top plays of the Spurs 2026 NBA Finals Run!

“We lost to f**king four best friends,” Harper noted, pointing to the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, who previously played together at Villanova University. Acknowledging the power of chemistry, Castle added that “being friends off the court makes you better.” Harper agreed, summarizing that the underlying camaraderie “makes everything flow better.” With the Spurs set to tip off their preseason against the Atlanta Hawks and regular-season action looming against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the duo is turning superstition into motivation.