Ellie Sachs’ Comedy ‘Lucy Schulman’ Acquired by Aero Films for 2027 Theatrical Release

Aero Films has acquired North American distribution rights for the independent comedy Lucy Schulman, written, directed by, and starring first-time feature filmmaker Ellie Sachs. The New York City-set indie film, which also stars David Cross, Thomas Mann, and Hasan Minhaj, is scheduled for a theatrical release in early 2027 following its premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Inside Aero Films’ Acquisition and Theatrical Strategy

Aero Films’ pickup of Lucy Schulman is a move for early 2027. Written-directed by Ellie Sachs, the feature explores the chaotic aftermath of a devastating breakup that forces the protagonist back into her childhood home alongside her quirky single dad.

Aero Films co-founder and CEO Ryan Pallas emphasized the distinctive New York tone of the project. “Ellie has crafted a distinctly New York comedy that feels both timeless and completely fresh,” Pallas stated regarding the acquisition strategy.

Production At a Glance Distributor: Aero Films (North American rights)

Aero Films (North American rights) Key Talent: Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Thomas Mann, Hasan Minhaj

Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Thomas Mann, Hasan Minhaj Release Window: Theatrical release slated for early 2027

Theatrical release slated for early 2027 Festival Origin: Premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year

Navigating the Indie Comedy Circuit After Tribeca

Lucy Schulman first gained visibility at the Tribeca Festival. Producers Fernando Loureiro, Guilherme Coelho, Morwin Schmookler, and Gabriel Amaral shepherded the film through production alongside an extensive executive producer roster.

“The Aero team is brilliant; their instincts are spot on, and they got Lucy right from the jump,” Sachs noted about the partnership. Producer and Tigresa co-founder Fernando Loureiro echoed this sentiment, highlighting the alignment between the filmmakers’ vision and Aero Films’ distribution outlook for the upcoming theatrical run.

Film Attribute Details Director & Writer Ellie Sachs Primary Cast Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Thomas Mann, Hasan Minhaj Festival Premiere Tribeca Festival Targeted Release Early 2027 (Theatrical)

The Business Behind the Deal

UTA and Knol Hanly Garrett represented the filmmakers during the deal negotiations, while Ryan Pallas handled negotiations directly on behalf of Aero Films.

As the film prepares for its 2027 rollout, Lucy Schulman enters the distribution pipeline.