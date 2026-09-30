Boeing Selected to Build US Navy’s F/A-XX 6th-Gen Fighter Jet

The U.S. Department of Defense selected Boeing on September 29, 2026, to design and manufacture the U.S. Navy’s next-generation F/A-XX sixth-generation stealth fighter under a contract valued at over $20 billion. The platform will replace Boeing’s F/A-18E Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets in the 2030s while operating alongside the F-35C.

The Bottom Line

The Deal: Boeing secured a $20+ billion defense contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter, following its March 2025 win for the Air Force’s F-47 program.

Boeing secured a $20+ billion defense contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter, following its March 2025 win for the Air Force’s F-47 program. Market Response: In after-hours trading following the announcement, Boeing shares rose 2.21%, while competitor Northrop Grumman fell 3.69% after losing the bid.

In after-hours trading following the announcement, shares rose 2.21%, while competitor fell 3.69% after losing the bid. Production Scaling: Boeing is currently constructing a secure manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri, designed to handle multiple next-generation fighter programs concurrently.

Pentagon Strategy and Capabilities of the F/A-XX

The F/A-XX program serves as a foundational pillar for U.S. military strategy. Michael P. Duffey, ministre-adjoint de la défense chargé des acquisitions et approvisionnements, characterized the platform as an “investissement non négociable pour la sécurité nationale des Etats-Unis” designed to dominate contested airspace and extend operational ranges. The stealth aircraft will feature carrier-landing capabilities, operating natively alongside manned assets and military drones.

Steve Parker, président de la branche défense, espace et sécurité de Boeing, stated that the aircraft will transform mission systems architecture and operational capabilities. The naval contract arrives on the heels of Boeing’s March 2025 selection for the Air Force’s F-47 next-generation fighter. That platform was named in honor of Donald Trump, the 47th U.S. president, who announced the initial initiative from the Oval Office.

Market Impact and Program Assignments for Defense Contractors Company Recent Program Award After-Hours Stock Movement Boeing U.S. Navy F/A-XX (6th Gen) & U.S. Air Force F-47 +2.21% Northrop Grumman Bidded on F/A-XX (Unsuccessful) -3.69% Lockheed Martin F-35C / Prior Air Force Competitor Not Disclosed

Competitive Fallout and Manufacturing Realities

Boeing beat out Northrop Grumman for the naval contract, while Lockheed Martin competed for the prior Air Force program. Following the Pentagon’s announcement, Northrop Grumman issued a brief statement confirming it had proposed a protected, digitally advanced sixth-generation platform and was awaiting further feedback.

To support parallel production of multiple advanced aircraft, Boeing is investing in a secure production facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Steve Parker emphasized that managing two concurrent next-generation fighter programs has always been the corporate roadmap, with capital expenditures deployed accordingly.

Balancing Defense Wins Against Commercial Headwinds

This major defense win provides stability for an aerospace giant weathering significant turbulence in its commercial airplane division (BCA). CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took the helm in the summer of 2024, has been working to stabilize operations amid losses in its defense activities, including fixed-price contracts, and problems of quality and conformity in its commercial airplanes.

Operational pressures persisted over the weekend when a navigation software bug in the 737 MAX emerged, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to pause the certification process for the 737 MAX 10. The defense award offers a vital counterweight as management navigates ongoing regulatory hurdles in its commercial segment.