Instability and Decay of “Hairy” Black Holes in Simulations

Numerical simulations of theoretical gravitational models reveal that highly hairy black holes can experience dynamic instability, leading to the event horizon breaking away from its surrounding bosonic field and leaving behind a distinct astronomical object.

For years, theoretical physicists have studied alternative black hole configurations featuring synchronized scalar fields—often metaphorically referred to as “hair.” Now, new numerical simulation work demonstrates that when this scalar energy density reaches extreme levels, the arrangement becomes unstable. Rather than remaining locked in a static equilibrium, the system undergoes a dramatic transformation that sheds nearly all of its surrounding field energy.

How Rotating Black Holes Shed Their Scalar Hair

In a simplified gravitational model involving a rotating black hole, forces may balance at the center of a massive ring, but minor lateral shifts quickly amplify. Full simulations show that the event horizon does not simply fall inward radially. Instead, rotation drives it along an outward-growing spiral path through the scalar field.

During this migration, the horizon encounters regions of high field density, tearing apart the torus-shaped structure and absorbing the vast majority of the scalar field. Simulation data indicates that the proportion of scalar energy drops precipitously from roughly 88 percent down to 5.5 percent, with the overwhelming balance of the original field energy transferring directly into the black hole.

Following this structural upheaval, the remaining object bears a strong resemblance to a conventional Kerr-type black hole. Its dimensionless spin settles at approximately 0.63. However, researchers note this evolutionary path may not be permanently finished, as the nearly bare black hole could potentially accumulate smaller amounts of scalar hair again through superradiance.

The speed at which this instability takes effect depends heavily on the initial hair fraction. In scenarios where the black hole mass already dominated the configuration, horizon movement remained below a physically relevant threshold throughout the simulated timeframe. Consequently, not every synchronized-hair black hole undergoes the same rapid decay across identical timescales.

Alternative Models Leave Behind an Oscillating Boson Star

To test whether this phenomenon extends beyond rotating configurations, researchers investigated a related model featuring a static, electrically charged black hole coupled resonantly to a charged scalar field. In these heavily haired scenarios, the system behaves as a small event horizon nestled inside a large, nearly spherical charged boson star.

Here too, the event horizon departs its central equilibrium point and gets entirely ejected from the scalar environment. Unlike the rotating scenario, this process leaves behind an oscillating boson star traveling with opposite momentum. The simulation highlights a clear spatial separation dividing a nearly hairless horizon from an independent bosonic structure.

Lesser-haired configurations within the same resonant framework decay via a different mechanism entirely, as their surrounding scalar environment instead collapses inward to be absorbed by the horizon. These contrasting outcomes demonstrate that the final state relies heavily on the specific model architecture and the initial condition of the bosonic field.

Implications for Exotic Alternatives to General Relativity

These findings suggest that extremely hairy black holes within these specific model classes are fundamentally dynamic and unstable. While investigators suspect similar separations could occur in other theoretical variations, the results cannot yet be broadly generalized. Systems featuring Proca hair, for instance, might behave differently due to the distinct spatial geometry of their surrounding bosonic environments.

Stability and instability of black holes – Stefanos Aretakis

For real astrophysical black holes observed in the universe, these simulations do not document a newly detected physical decay process. Rather, the work examines theoretical solutions through advanced numerical simulation, helping physicists narrow down which exotic alternatives to the standard Kerr model might achieve long-term stability.

Within these theoretical frameworks, boson stars take on a dual identity, functioning simultaneously as standalone compact objects and as the interactive environments enveloping a central black hole.