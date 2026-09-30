Rahmad Darmawan: Thom Haye’s Red Card Impacted Indonesia Against Malaysia

During the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 group stage fixture at the Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno on Monday, September 29, 2026, the Indonesia national football team was forced to play with 10 men following Thom Haye’s 37th-minute red card against Malaysia. Former national team coach Rahmad Darmawan analyzed that the dismissal severely disrupted the squad’s tactical setup, forcing a defensive shift.

Fantasy & Market Impact Group A Standings Volatility: The 0-0 draw leaves Indonesia sitting second in Group A behind Malaysia, intensifying the stakes for the upcoming clash against Bangladesh.

Tactical Fallout of the First-Half Red Card

The fixture at Gelora Bung Karno began with the Garuda side dictating the tempo and pressing high up the pitch. But the match state pivoted violently in the 37th minute when referee Ko Hyung-jin brandished a red card to Thom Haye after a challenge on Arif Aiman.

Rahmad Darmawan noted that when a side goes down a man, elite tactical approaches must adapt to survive the numerical disadvantage.

Embracing the Low-Block Under Pressure

Playing a man down for more than an hour meant Indonesia had to drop their defensive line significantly. Operating in a rigid low-block, the squad absorbed waves of Malaysian attacks throughout the second half.

Head coach John Herdman, reflecting on his 25 years in professional football across World Cups and Olympic tournaments, pointed out that officiating decisions inevitably level out over time. While acknowledging the card as a difficult moment, Herdman framed the defensive resilience as a vital bonding experience for the squad.

Match Summary: Indonesia vs. Malaysia (FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026) Metric Indonesia Malaysia Final Score 0 0 Group A Position 2nd Place 1st Place (3 pts) Key Incident Thom Haye Red Card (37′) – Next Fixture vs. Bangladesh (Oct 1) vs. Singapura

Managing External Pressure and Squad Dynamics

Beyond the technical demands on the pitch, Rahmad Darmawan addressed the psychological load carried by players like Kevin Diks in high-stakes regional tournaments. He stressed the importance of shielding the roster from toxic external noise and unfair post-match criticism.

Photo: antaranews.com

With only a short turnaround before facing Bangladesh on Thursday, October 1, maintaining psychological recovery is just as vital as physical conditioning. The Garuda squad must channel the grit shown during the second-half defensive stand into the final group matches to secure progression.

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