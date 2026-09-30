Junts rejects Spain rental decree and criticizes housing measures

Junts has confirmed its opposition to Spain’s government-backed decree establishing automatic indefinite rental contract renewals. Meeting ahead of a pivotal Friday parliamentary vote in Congress, the Catalan pro-independence party also raised significant objections to a secondary decree package addressing eviction protections and seasonal housing caps.

Parliamentary Arithmetic Fractures Housing Strategy

The legislative bottleneck facing Prime Minister’s administration stems from the disparate policy demands of coalition partners and outside allies, including Sumar, Podemos, Junts, and the PNV. To prevent a complete breakdown in negotiations, the executive split its housing measures into two separate texts.

Here is the math: securing a consolidated majority requires appeasing factions with diametrically opposed views on property rights. While Sumar pressed successfully for the automatic conversion of standard leases into indefinite contracts, Junts has rejected this core mechanism outright. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding how deeply fractured the legislative support remains ahead of the upcoming floor vote.

The Bottom Line

Legislative Standoff: Junts has officially confirmed it will vote against the primary decree enforcing indefinite lease renewals.

has officially confirmed it will vote against the primary decree enforcing indefinite lease renewals. Disputed Classifications: The Catalan party criticized provisions in the secondary package that modify the Urban Leasing Act and classify small-scale owners of three properties alongside major corporate landlords.

The Catalan party criticized provisions in the secondary package that modify the Urban Leasing Act and classify small-scale owners of three properties alongside major corporate landlords. State Liability Demands: Junts insists that if authorities prohibit evictions, the central state—rather than regional governments—must directly absorb the financial cost of tenant defaults.

Contested Scope of the Secondary Housing Decree

Beyond the indefinite lease dispute, the second legislative text contains expansive market interventions. These include temporary protection measures against evictions extending through 2030, strict regulations governing seasonal and room rentals, a total ban on residential property purchases by investment funds until 2028, and a series of targeted fiscal adjustments for both property owners and tenants.

Representatives for Junts, led by Carles Puigdemont’s political formation, voiced sharp criticism regarding the drafting process. Party sources noted they had not yet received the final text of the decrees ahead of the debate. Furthermore, the party argued that while its own proposals formed the baseline of the decree drafting process until recently, the final wording shifted significantly without adequate consultation.

The Legislative Timeline and Fiscal Exposure

With Congress scheduled to debate and vote on the convalidation or repeal of both royal decrees this Friday, time is running out for the executive to secure the necessary votes. The Spanish government must navigate these strict parliamentary timelines while addressing regional fiscal liabilities.

Decree Package Core Measures Primary Political Stumbling Block First Decree Automatic conversion of standard rental agreements into indefinite contracts. Rejected entirely by Junts; championed by Sumar. Second Decree Eviction bans through 2030, seasonal rental caps, and investment fund purchase bans. Criticized over state liability for defaults and treatment of small landlords.

As market participants monitor the potential impacts on residential asset liquidity and institutional capital allocations, the immediate trajectory of Spanish rental regulation hinges entirely on whether last-minute parliamentary concessions can bridge the gap before Friday’s roll call.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.