U.S. Returns to Niger Through Uranium Financing and Economic Statecraft

Two years after the last U.S. soldiers left Niger, Washington is returning through a very different door. There are no drones waiting on the tarmac, no new military footprint in the Agadez Region, and zero counterterrorism mandates on the table. Instead, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has approved up to $414 million in financing for Global Atomic’s Dasa Project, driving Washington back into the heart of one of Africa’s highest-grade uranium deposits.

Economic Statecraft Replaces the Security Hub

For much of the past decade, the bilateral relationship between Washington and Niamey was viewed strictly through a security lens. American forces operated out of critical hubs in Niamey and Agadez, utilizing surveillance and intelligence missions to monitor armed groups across the broader Sahel. That entire security architecture collapsed in September 2024 when the last U.S. troops exited the country.

The Dasa Project points the relationship in a fundamentally different direction. The DFC is not a military institution or a traditional aid agency; it leverages loans, equity, and guarantees to back private investment abroad while advancing broader U.S. economic and strategic interests. By explicitly tying its latest financial package to reliable energy, critical infrastructure, and secure supply chains, Washington is signaling that economic statecraft has absorbed the geopolitical weight once carried by military cooperation.

This dynamic does not restore the old status quo. Washington is no longer Niger’s dominant security partner, and Niamey has zero intention of reverting to the pre-2024 arrangement. Both sides have simply found a narrow, vital intersection where their economic and industrial interests overlap.

The Resurgence of Strategic Uranium

The pivot back to Niger cannot be separated from the shifting fortunes of uranium itself. As nuclear energy returns to national energy frameworks and electricity demand surges worldwide, the mineral has reclaimed its high-stakes strategic value. The United States added uranium to its official critical minerals list in 2025, intensifying efforts to cut dependence on Russian enriched uranium and making alternative supply chains exceptionally valuable.

Global market pressures have compounded this urgency, with uranium prices nearly tripling over a five-year span. Simultaneously, Washington is racing to accelerate domestic enrichment capacity before existing waivers on Russian material expire in 2028. Global Atomic’s revised study for the Dasa Project envisions 68.1 million pounds of U3O8 production over a 23-year mine plan, with the company confirming that 90% of the uranium covered by its first seven years of offtake agreements has already been sold to U.S. utilities.

A New Model of State Ownership and Multi-Alignment

Niamey’s foreign policy posture is often misread as a simple, blanket rejection of the West. While Niger has deepened security cooperation with Russia, strengthened the Alliance of Sahel States alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, and solidified ties with Algeria, it remains pragmatic enough to accept public financing from an American institution for a major industrial project.

Crucially, the ownership structure of the Dasa Project distinguishes it from historic resource extraction models. Global Atomic controls 80% of Dasa, while the government of Niger retains a 20% stake. Niamey is not merely collecting tax revenue from a foreign operator; it is an active shareholder with direct oversight.

Niger’s Uranium War: US Returns, Russia Advances, France Fights for Nuclear Gold | Firstpost Africa

This approach aligns with a broader nationalization trend across Niger’s mining sector. In 2025, Niamey nationalized SOMAIR, the long-standing uranium venture associated with France’s Orano, arguing that the nation must exercise direct control over the wealth generated by its soil. While that move triggered an international arbitration challenge from Orano, the Dasa Project demonstrates that foreign capital remains welcome under modernized terms that favor local equity.

Ultimately, American financial backing does not mean Niamey is choosing Washington over Moscow, Paris, or Ankara. Russia retains its security footprint, Türkiye expands its defense and commercial ties, Algeria functions as a vital political and logistical neighbor, and U.S. capital flows into a critical uranium asset. In Niamey’s new diplomatic playbook, these powerful relationships operate in parallel rather than canceling one another out.

What are your thoughts on Washington’s pivot from military intervention to economic statecraft in the Sahel? Drop a comment below and join the conversation.