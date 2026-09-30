Copernicus report: 40% of global population faced dangerous ozone in 2026

Half of the global population faced dangerous ozone pollution levels in 2026, according to a report published on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The European observatory Copernicus published these findings in the inaugural edition of Atmosphere Watch, highlighting a compounding planetary threat that experts warn will intensify further as the El Niño climate phenomenon strengthens.

Global Exposure Rates and Regional Impacts

The Copernicus report indicates that 40% of people worldwide encountered harmful ozone conditions. Ozone, a hazardous pollutant created when precursor emissions interact with intense solar radiation and extreme heat, severely degrades human respiratory health, damages fragile ecosystems, and reduces agricultural crop yields.

Disparities in regional exposure are stark. According to data tracked across multiple continents, Asia experiences the heaviest burden of hazardous air, followed by Europe and North America. Large swathes of the Northern Hemisphere consistently fell below the air quality thresholds recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cross-Border Spread and Compounding Wildfire Crises

Compiled by synthesizing millions of data points from satellites, aircraft, and ground-level monitoring stations, Atmosphere Watch demonstrates that ozone operates across international boundaries. The report notes that ozone precursors and toxic plumes can travel thousands of miles, impacting populations far removed from the original industrial or urban emission sources.

Photo: ouest-france.fr

This atmospheric degradation has been exacerbated by extreme weather and wildfire activity. In France, carbon emissions produced by forest fires this summer reached a record since 2003. These megafires release massive quantities of particulate matter and chemical precursors that directly fuel the atmospheric chemistry behind ozone formation.

Industrial Accountability and Enforcement

Alongside the regional climate data, environmental enforcement actions have targeted major industrial polluters. On July 8, 2026, Dutch prosecutors officially initiated legal proceedings against Tata Steel’s Netherlands subsidiary, located in Wijk aan Zee. The state charged the steel manufacturer with the illegal and intentional discharge of harmful chemical substances into the environment.

As international atmospheric monitors call for action to curb worsening global air pollution, upcoming months will test whether governments can effectively mitigate the combined pressures of industrial emissions, wildfires, and global temperature anomalies.