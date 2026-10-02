Treasury Disburses 950,000 Obamacare Refund Checks Ahead of November Midterms

The Treasury Department began distributing $500 refund checks on Wednesday to more than 950,000 Affordable Care Act enrollees across 30 states, accompanied by a letter from President Donald Trump touching on his healthcare policies. The one-time payments target middle-class policyholders who did not receive federal premium subsidies this year, according to the White House. The checks are being mailed starting Thursday, with recipients also receiving a letter dated Sept. 30 from President Donald Trump, which the White House announced earlier this month.

While the administration frames the disbursements as a return of unspent user fees collected during the Biden administration, political analysts and Democratic candidates note that the timing coincides with competitive midterm elections. As Reuters reported, roughly 71% of the payments—totaling $339 million—are landing in states hosting marquee Senate and gubernatorial contests.

Who Qualifies for the Federal ACA Rebates

The qualifying pool is limited to policyholders who purchased coverage through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace in 30 specific states, while 19 million people rely on Obamacare overall. Residents living in the 20 states that operate their own state-run marketplaces are excluded from the mailing.

Photo: Reuters

According to White House figures, individual enrollees earning more than $63,000 and families of four making upwards of $129,000 lost all federal premium assistance when enhanced subsidies expired at the end of last year.

The 30 participating states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, CNBC reported.

Surplus User Fees and Political Friction

The $500 checks are funded through unspent user fees paid by participating health insurers to support the operation of federal ACA exchanges. Insurers that provide Obamacare plans include UnitedHealthcare, Elevance, Centene, and Molina Healthcare. Under the Affordable Care Act, marketplaces collect these fees from insurance companies, which typically pass the costs along to consumers via higher premiums. These fees also pay for marketing, outreach and enrollment assistance.

Photo: CNBC

In his letter to recipients, President Trump wrote: “For years, the Biden administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov. That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now I’m returning it to you!”

Democratic opponents have pushed back against the administration’s messaging. Critics argue that the $500 rebate falls short of covering the steep premium increases policyholders have shouldered since the enhanced subsidies lapsed, pointing to open enrollment starting November 1 as the true test of healthcare affordability for consumers.

Midterm Context and Broader Proposals

Eight of the nine U.S. Chris Pappas, New Hampshire’s Democratic Senate nominee, stated that voters are not looking for Donald Trump to cut them a check.

The current Trump administration is reducing the user fees, which it argues will help lower premiums.