Argentina rejects United Kingdom claims regarding oil arbitration

Argentina rejected on Thursday claims made by the United Kingdom regarding an international arbitration request aimed at halting oil exploration activities around the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Islas Malvinas.

Diplomatic Friction Over the Sea Lion Hydrocarbon Project

The diplomatic standoff centers on the Sea Lion oil project, an initiative spearheaded by British firm Rockhopper and Israeli company Navitas Petroleum. The drilling project is slated for development roughly 200 kilometers from the disputed archipelago administered by the United Kingdom. In response to the initiative, the Argentine government launched a formal arbitration proceeding under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (CONVEMAR), seeking to block the offshore activities. Argentine President Javier Milei threatened on the social network X that if the United Kingdom does not halt the illegitimate exploitation within two weeks, Argentina will go to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. The permanent Tribunal, seated in Hamburg, can decree protective measures in cases of imminent risks after the two-week period passes.

British officials condemned the legal maneuver. Kumaran stated that the people of the islands have freely and democratically chosen their future and have every right to develop and manage their natural resources without intimidation, coercion, or third-party interference. The Foreign Office in London summoned Argentine Ambassador Mariana Plaza to express formal discontent, warning that the behavior of her government raises questions about the reliability of Argentina as a partner of the United Kingdom and protesting the measure as an attempt to undermine the rights and livelihoods of the island inhabitants while reaffirming their right to self-determination.

The confrontation also drew commentary from international diplomatic circles. Waltz admitted that any military support in a potential armed conflict or aggression would be a decision for the Commander-in-Chief, stating he would not get ahead of President Donald Trump, whose position has been ambiguous regarding an eventual end to Washington’s neutrality in the dispute.

The Legal Battleground at the Law of the Sea Tribunal

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under Pablo Quirno, issued a strongly worded statement dismissing London’s characterization of the legal challenge. The Foreign Ministry maintained that submitting a dispute to an impartial international tribunal represents the most responsible action a sovereign state can undertake. The Argentine statement added that if the United Kingdom is truly convinced of its position, it has nothing to fear from a tribunal, while rejecting the manipulation of the principle of self-determination that the United Nations has not applied to the current inhabitants of the islands. Quirno was traveling with Javier Milei in Paris for the so-called Argentina Week when the statement was released.

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Photo: Clarin.com

The chosen arbitral strategy under Annex VII of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does not aim to obtain a ruling on the terrestrial sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands, but rather to question unilateral authorizations granted by the United Kingdom for exploring and exploiting non-living natural resources on the continental shelf projecting north of the islands disputed since 1833. The strategy mirrors previous international precedents, such as the 2015 arbitration involving Mauritius and the United Kingdom over a marine protected area around the Chagos archipelago. In that case, an arbitral tribunal determined that the United Kingdom must take into account the interest of Mauritius regarding maritime spaces without necessarily forcing a final resolution on overarching territorial sovereignty, showing that a territorial controversy does not necessarily prevent examining specific issues under the 1982 Convention.

Quirno emphasized that Buenos Aires continues to advocate for bilateral negotiations in accordance with United Nations resolutions, including General Assembly Resolution 2065, which invited Argentina and the UK to pursue negotiations without delay to find a peaceful solution, and Resolution 31/49. Having faced persistent resistance to direct talks, the administration argues that utilizing UNCLOS dispute mechanisms is a lawful step to protect its natural resources. The Argentine Foreign Ministry concluded by reaffirming its permanent willingness to resume bilateral negotiations on the Question of the Falkland Islands through dialogue, diplomacy, and international law.

The Road Ahead for Offshore Resources

With both governments firmly entrenched in their respective legal interpretations, the UNCLOS arbitration process moves forward against a backdrop of heightened economic stakes. The tribunal will ultimately have to determine whether the unilateral hydrocarbon authorizations violate the legal framework agreed upon by both state parties.

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As the procedural clock ticks down toward potential provisional measures by international judicial bodies, what specific diplomatic channels remain open to prevent a deeper fracture in transatlantic relations?