HLB Pep Publishes AGM-380 Preclinical Data With 100% Survival Rate

HLB펩(HLB PEP) has published preclinical data for its novel influenza antiviral candidate, AGM-380, demonstrating the suppression of both influenza A and B strains, including variants resistant to oseltamivir, through a distinct mechanism targeting host nucleolin proteins rather than viral structures.

Preclinical Efficacy Against Oseltamivir-Resistant Strains

The experimental candidate AGM-380, evaluated through its derivatives AGM-380d and AGM-380t, disrupts viral replication by binding to human cellular proteins known as nucleolin, press9.kr reported. Influenza viruses hijack nucleolin inside host cells to replicate their genetic material and proteins. By intercepting this protein interaction, the drug candidates suppress viral proliferation across multiple influenza types.

Research published in the international journal PNAS Nexus demonstrates that AGM-380 successfully inhibited viral replication in an H1N1 strain resistant to oseltamivir. While oseltamivir failed to suppress the drug-resistant strain, the administration of AGM-380d and AGM-380t yielded a significant reduction in viral load.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Novel Mechanism of Action: Instead of attacking the virus directly—which often leads to drug resistance when viruses mutate—AGM-380 targets human host cell proteins (nucleolin) that the virus needs to multiply.

Instead of attacking the virus directly—which often leads to drug resistance when viruses mutate—AGM-380 targets human host cell proteins (nucleolin) that the virus needs to multiply. Overcoming Resistance: Preclinical tests show the compound successfully suppresses influenza strains that have developed resistance to oseltamivir.

Preclinical tests show the compound successfully suppresses influenza strains that have developed resistance to oseltamivir. Synergistic Potential: Animal testing indicates that combining AGM-380 with existing influenza treatments significantly boosts survival rates, stopping the virus at multiple stages of its lifecycle.

Animal Survival Rates and Combination Therapy Performance

In murine models infected with a lethal dose of influenza A virus, monotherapy with AGM-380d and AGM-380t yielded survival rates of 60% and 65%, respectively, press9.kr reported. By comparison, mice treated exclusively with oseltamivir recorded a 40% survival rate under identical conditions.

Combining AGM-380 with oseltamivir substantially improved outcomes. Mice receiving AGM-380d alongside oseltamivir achieved a 90% survival rate, while the AGM-380t combination group reached a 100% survival rate by the end of the study period. Lung tissue analysis of treated subjects showed reduced viral titers and significantly less infection-induced tissue damage.

Murine Survival Rates by Treatment Protocol in Preclinical Influenza Trials Treatment Regimen Survival Rate (%) Oseltamivir Monotherapy 40% AGM-380d Monotherapy 60% AGM-380t Monotherapy 65% AGM-380d + Oseltamivir Combination 90% AGM-380t + Oseltamivir Combination 100%

Complementary Mechanisms in Multi-Stage Viral Inhibition

The enhanced survival rates observed in combination therapy stem from complementary pharmacological mechanisms. Oseltamivir functions by blocking newly formed viral particles from exiting infected host cells, an extracellular barrier step. In contrast, AGM-380 operates upstream by interfering with intracellular protein transport required earlier in the replication cycle.

Targeting distinct phases of the viral lifecycle simultaneously prevents the pathogen from utilizing single-mutation escape routes. Because AGM-380 directs its action toward host cellular machinery rather than mutable viral surface proteins, researchers are examining its potential to mitigate drug resistance challenges.

Future Regulatory Development Pathways

HLB펩 is currently conducting efficacy and preliminary toxicity evaluations to prepare for further development. AGM-380 is in the non-clinical development stage.