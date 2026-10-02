Between September 28 and November 27, 2026, the German Red Cross Blood Donation Service Baden-Württemberg – Hessen and Happy Socks are running a joint campaign to incentivize first-time blood donors with exclusive socks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Short commitment: An entire blood donation appointment takes about one hour, while the actual blood extraction requires only five to ten minutes.

An entire blood donation appointment takes about one hour, while the actual blood extraction requires only five to ten minutes. High impact: A single whole blood donation can contribute to saving up to three human lives.

A single whole blood donation can contribute to saving up to three human lives. Daily demand: Baden-Württemberg and Hessen alone require approximately 3,000 daily blood donations to maintain safe, stable clinical inventories for patients.

Autumn Campaign in the Rheingau-Taunus-Kreis

The joint initiative between the German Red Cross (DRK) Blood Donation Service Baden-Württemberg – Hessen and Happy Socks aims to encourage new participants. Oestrich-Winkel is among the local municipalities hosting mobile collection dates throughout the autumn months. Under the banner “Leben retten im Doppelpack,” residents who bring a first-time donor to an appointment receive an exclusive pair of DRK-designed Happy Socks. Two individuals who have never donated before can also register together to qualify for the socks.

The campaign runs at mobile collection sites across Baden-Württemberg and Hessen, as well as permanent institutes in Frankfurt, Kassel, Mannheim, and Ulm, with socks distributed while supplies last. Nora Löhlein, press spokesperson for the DRK Blood Donation Service Baden-Württemberg – Hessen, noted the success of a similar drive earlier in the year. “We want to create an additional incentive to come to blood donation together and above all to win people over for their first blood donation,” Löhlein stated.

Upcoming Mobile Donation Schedule

Several dates are scheduled across the Rheingau-Taunus-Kreis for community members to participate in the donation drive:

Upcoming DRK Blood Donation Dates in Rheingau-Taunus-Kreis Date Time Location Address October 8, 2026 15:00 – 19:30 Nikolaus-August-Otto-Schule Emser Straße 100, 65307 Bad Schwalbach October 13, 2026 15:30 – 19:30 Brentanoscheune Hauptstraße 134A, 65375 Oestrich-Winkel November 17, 2026 15:30 – 19:30 Bürgerhaus Rathausstraße 1B, 65326 Aarbergen-Kettenbach November 24, 2026 15:30 – 19:30 Mehrzweckhalle Görsroth Panoramastraße 2, 65510 Hünstetten

Appointments for these drives can be scheduled online through the booking portal of the DRK Blood Donation Service. Organizers emphasize that new participants are essential for maintaining stable clinical reserves.

Next Scheduled Milestones

The current promotional partnership between the DRK Blood Donation Service and Happy Socks remains active through November 27, 2026. Regional collection drives will continue operating according to the published municipal calendar in the Rheingau-Taunus-Kreis. Individuals seeking further details on medical eligibility criteria or wishing to secure appointment slots can utilize the official scheduling portal at www.blutspende.de/termine or contact the service directly via telephone.