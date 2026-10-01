Florence Pugh shines in Netflix’s East of Eden, says [Author Name]

Netflix has officially released the first episode of Zoe Kazan’s limited-series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel, East of Eden. Starring Florence Pugh, the series explores the dark, intersecting lives of the Trask and Hamilton families within California’s Salinas Valley, as detailed in a recent column for Vogue.

The Artistic Choices of the Salinas Valley Premiere

She highlights the “extremely dark” opening sequence and praises Florence Pugh’s performance, specifically her command of a “Little Period Voice.” The author observes that the lighting choices—frequently characterized by a “purple sky” during storm sequences—effectively establish the period-piece aesthetic, despite her initial skepticism regarding the necessity of gaffers.

The narrative structure of the first episode draws comparisons to the childhood flashback sequences often seen in Mad Men. The author notes that the show captures the harsh realities of the era, particularly in its depiction of the Trask family dynamics. She remarks on the historical accuracy of the “biting the bullet” trope, while simultaneously critiquing the pacing of the army-related subplots.

Character Dynamics and Production Aesthetics

The column provides a granular look at the performances, with the author highlighting Christopher Abbott’s portrayal, noting that his appearance in a “slightly sweaty” suit provides a stark contrast to the grim environment of the Salinas Valley. She also reflects on the inclusion of Mike Faist, jokingly questioning if she should initiate a rewatch of Challengers, though ultimately deciding to focus on the current project.

She describes the “Boy Bonhomie” shared between the male characters during a haircut scene as a standout interaction, though she clarifies that the dialogue regarding “saddling up” should not be interpreted as a romantic euphemism.

The Practicality of Period Living

Beyond the technical and narrative elements, the author reflects on the domestic themes presented in the adaptation. She writes that the line, “No sense in keeping a place clean when there’s no one here to see it,” resonates with her personal feelings toward home maintenance. This admission serves as a bridge between the historical setting of the series and the modern-day viewer’s perspective on solitude and domestic labor.

The author concludes her assessment by characterizing the episode as “vibey and well-acted,” though she concedes that the pacing felt “ever so slightly boring” at times. Her critique serves as a snapshot of the initial viewer reception, emphasizing that while the technical execution—from the lighting to the costuming—is high-caliber, the narrative weight of the Steinbeck adaptation remains a deliberate, slow-burn experience.