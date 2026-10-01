Dubai Police adds Mansory-modified Ferrari 812 to fleet

Dubai Police has expanded its fleet of high-performance patrol vehicles by adding a Mansory-modified Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The modified grand tourer combines the department’s familiar white-and-green colors and police equipment with a significantly more aggressive exterior. At the front, the Ferrari features a prominent carbon-fiber splitter with yellow accents, a revised grille, and additional carbon-fiber vents on the hood. The sides showcase black multi-spoke wheels, yellow brake calipers, and more vents positioned behind the front wheels. The rear is dominated by a large fixed wing and a custom diffuser incorporating yellow accents and an F1-inspired third brake light. A simple registration plate reading 812 matches the model designation.

Performance and Debut

Beneath the upgraded bodywork, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine produces up to 800 horsepower. According to the department, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 345 km/h, or roughly 214 mph.

Photo: motorbiscuit.com

The 812 relies on its traditional V12 layout rather than hybrid assistance, representing a modified version of Ferrari’s previous-generation flagship since replaced by the 12Cilindri. The department intends to deploy the car to strengthen visible security in major tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and JBR.

Part of a Growing Mansory Partnership