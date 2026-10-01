Driscoll’s Faces Quebec Class-Action Lawsuit Over Pesticide Residues in Berries

Quebec Superior Court Weighs Class-Action Lawsuit Against Driscoll’s Over Chemical Residues

American fruit giant Driscoll’s faces a proposed class-action lawsuit in the Quebec Superior Court filed on behalf of a local consumer. The legal action follows inspections by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency revealing non-compliant levels of fungicides and insecticides in millions of pounds of berries shipped to Canada between 2022 and 2024.

Financial and Strategic Takeaways Scope of Litigation: The proposed class action covers any individual in Quebec who purchased Driscoll’s brand strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, or blueberries since January 1, 2022.

The proposed class action covers any individual in Quebec who purchased Driscoll’s brand strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, or blueberries since January 1, 2022. Regulatory Findings: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that inspections between 2022 and 2024 identified chemical residues—including bifenthrin, iprodione, and captan—exceeding legal limits.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that inspections between 2022 and 2024 identified chemical residues—including bifenthrin, iprodione, and captan—exceeding legal limits. Corporate Response: Driscoll’s denies the allegations, stating it maintains robust food safety programs, amended its controls to align with Canadian standards, and welcomes the legal process to examine the underlying data.

Legal Filings and Allegations in Quebec Superior Court

Lawyers representing the unnamed Quebec consumer asked a Quebec Superior Court judge to authorize the class-action lawsuit against Driscoll’s. According to legal filings cited by CBC News and Radio Canada, the multinational failed to inform buyers that its berries contained chemical residue levels exceeding permitted Canadian thresholds. “The failure to disclose this crucial information regarding berries marketed in Quebec is compounded by misleading representations concerning these products,” lawyers stated in the court documents.

The lawsuit seeks a reduction in consumer obligations alongside punitive damages directed at penalizing what lawyers characterize as highly reprehensible practices. Under Quebec legal procedure, determining whether the lawsuit meets the necessary criteria for authorization can take at least a year.

Inspection Agency Findings and Corporate Denials

The regulatory scrutiny gained momentum following revelations by former employee David Harada, whose reports sparked food safety concerns across Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that its retail inspections between 2022 and 2024 identified non-compliant levels of chemical agents, specifically naming the fungicides and insecticides bifenthrin, iprodione, and captan. However, the agency noted that these inspections did not trigger formal product recalls because corrective actions were implemented and the investigations were subsequently closed.

Concurrently, Harada filed a separate lawsuit in California alleging unlawful retaliation after speaking up about his findings. Driscoll’s denied those retaliation claims, asserting that the company took the concerns seriously, investigated the facts, and addressed necessary issues. Regarding the Canadian shipments, the company maintained that it never knowingly distributed unsafe products and successfully amended its operational controls to comply fully with Canadian regulations.

Defense Strategy and Compliance Claims

Addressing the proposed Quebec class action directly, representatives for Driscoll’s confirmed awareness of the filing and stated an absolute dispute of the claims. In an email statement provided to CBC News, the company emphasized its century-long operational history: “[Driscoll’s] welcomes the opportunity to address these claims through the legal process, where the underlying facts, data, and expert analysis can be fully examined.” The firm added that it invests heavily in safety and quality protocols to earn consumer trust daily.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.