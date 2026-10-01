White House Defends Trump Ads Funded by Border Security Money

Millions in Federal Funds Diverted for Campaign-Style Promotional Ads

The Trump administration is facing sharp bipartisan scrutiny over the use of at least $2.5 million in taxpayer money to air television commercials promoting Donald Trump ahead of the November midterm elections. Funding for these spots has been drawn from accounts originally allocated for border security, sparking immediate calls from lawmakers for federal investigations into what they term “plainly illegal” propaganda.

The campaign-style spots began hitting major television broadcasts in September, frequently interrupting high-profile sporting events such as NFL and college football games. AdImpact, an advertising agency that tracks television spending, estimated that the federal government has already poured more than $2.5 million into airing three distinct commercials over a single seven-day span. Total allocations from the Department of Homeland Security budget for the broader promotional effort have reached $20 million. Four ads have been aired since last week, with text reading “U.S. Government” appearing across the bottom of the screen as they end.

Lawmakers Demand Probes into Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

The lawmakers argue that the spots breach multiple federal statutes, including provisions in the current spending act barring funds for publicity or propaganda, the Anti-Deficiency Act, criminal statutes concerning the misuse of public money, and the Hatch Act.

The lawmakers wrote in their letter to watchdogs, President Trump is obviously desperate for the American people to ‘love’ him, a problem that goes beyond your jurisdiction, and added, But stealing taxpayer dollars to pay for Mr Trump’s narcissistic ego trips is plainly illegal. Raskin and Whitesides noted that the Hatch Act exempts the president but covers executive branch staff, arguing that employees must have helped produce the ads. The Trump administration appeared to run one of these ads on Fox News.

While the White House has defended the commercials as normal-course public service announcements that are “educational and unapologetically patriotic,” critics point out the striking similarities between the government-funded spots and Trump’s 2024 campaign materials. A Department of Homeland Security official revealed senior leaders at Customs and Border Protection were cut out of the decision to repurpose a 2024 Trump campaign ad as a “PSA.”

Bipartisan Backlash and White House Defense

The controversy has extended beyond Democratic circles, drawing sharp criticism from some Republicans. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, It’s a great message, I like the message, but it shouldn’t be paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Photo: Yahoo

Defending the expenditure during an Oval Office appearance, Trump maintained that the commercials serve a broader national purpose rather than a partisan one. You have to understand; I’m not promoting a candidate. I’m not promoting myself because I’m not running for office. I’m promoting the country, Trump said. He added, Now, if somebody said that that’s wrong, I’ll gladly pay the money. But these are ads for the country.

Defense Officials and Further Scrutiny

Asked about allegations that the ads constitute federal propaganda, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr laughed and told reporters that the White House has explained the spots are normal-course public service announcements seen all the time, adding that he does not think there is anything unique or different about them and that nothing in them merits any sort of FCC review.

Photo: NBC News

In March, Kristi Noem testified that Trump had approved the campaign—a claim the president denied to Reuters—after which Trump removed her from her secretary role, relegating her to special envoy of the “Shield of the Americas.”