Oil Surges After China Suspends Fuel Exports and US Deploys Troops

Oil prices surged on Thursday following a Wall Street Journal report that the United States is sending a third aircraft carrier and up to 10,000 more troops to the Middle East, alongside news that China has suspended oil products exports beyond Hong Kong and Macau. Front-month December Brent crude futures settled up 4.37% at $102.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate finished 2.71% higher at $92.87 a barrel.

Strategic Takeaways for Energy Markets

Geopolitical Escalation: The pending US troop buildup and potential military strikes on Iran have heightened disruption risks across critical transit lanes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The pending US troop buildup and potential military strikes on Iran have heightened disruption risks across critical transit lanes like the Strait of Hormuz. Refined Product Deficits: China’s export suspension—limiting outbound shipments beyond Hong Kong and Macau—compounds existing diesel shortages caused by damaged infrastructure in the Gulf and Russia.

Middle East Troop Deployments and Strait of Hormuz Risks

The market rally ignited during a volatile trading session that initially saw prices dip 1% before reversing sharply. The catalyst came when markets absorbed reports of a US military reinforcement in the Middle East. President Donald Trump indicated to reporters at the White House that he was weighing options regarding Iran, stating, “They’ll either sign a very fair deal, or they won’t exist any longer.”

Diplomatic efforts remain subdued as regional hostilities persist. Shipping intelligence service Marisks reported that three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Sources note that Iran is preparing a forceful response should large-scale US attacks resume. Saudi Arabia has resumed oil tanker loadings.

Chinese Export Suspension and Global Diesel Scarcity

While crude supplies continue to reach the market, refined products face severe bottlenecks. Chinese refiners have suspended exports of oil products beyond Hong Kong and Macau until further notice. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted that the Chinese export ban suggests concerns about domestic product availability.

Photo: lufkindailynews.com

This restriction arrives on top of existing supply shocks. Russia, a top exporter of the fuel, has maintained a ban on diesel exports through October, with President Vladimir Putin confirming that Russia will not supply diesel to global energy markets until sanctions against Moscow are lifted. Hamad Hussain, senior climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics, observed that while China’s export limits carry a smaller footprint than the loss of Russian and Middle Eastern refined oil product exports, they add acute pressure to an already constrained fuel market.

European Stockpile Drawdowns and Shifting Price Forecasts

Faced with persistent deficits, Western governments are scrambling to mobilize emergency reserves. Two EU diplomats confirmed that the European Union’s energy taskforce will convene to discuss releasing emergency diesel stocks. Simultaneously, the Trump administration urged Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories or face a potential US diesel export ban.

Photo: reuters.com

Reflecting these compounded supply strains, analysts raised their average Brent crude oil price forecasts for 2026 to $89.05 a barrel. The combination of Middle East military positioning, Chinese trade restrictions, and European inventory measures leaves global energy markets vulnerable to further price shocks.

Crude Futures Settlement Metrics (October 2026) Contract Index Settlement Price (USD) Absolute Change Percentage Change December Brent Crude $102.31 +$4.28 +4.37% US WTI Crude $92.87 +$2.45 +2.71%

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.