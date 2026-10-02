Governor Janet Mills Announces Automatic $40 Million Electricity Discount Expansion for Maine Households

Up to 67,000 low-income Maine households will automatically receive monthly electric bill discounts ranging from 17% to 83% following a state program overhaul announced on Thursday. Governor Janet Mills revealed that $40 million in electricity relief will be distributed through the Low Income Assistance Program, utilizing data sharing to bypass paperwork hurdles for vulnerable ratepayers. At a time when every dollar matters, my administration is making it easier for vulnerable Mainers to lower their electric bills without unnecessary paperwork or bureaucratic hurdles, Mills said in a written statement, adding that Maine families are being pushed to the brink by the president’s whipsaw tariffs and his reckless war in Iran.

The Bottom Line

Funding Expansion: Total program funding is about $40 million for the year, a leap from $22.5 million in 2025, with an additional $7.5 million being approved in a recent supplemental budget for this year.

Total program funding is about $40 million for the year, a leap from $22.5 million in 2025, with an additional $7.5 million being approved in a recent supplemental budget for this year. Automatic Enrollment: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will use enrollment data from SNAP, MaineCare, and the Home Energy Assistance Program to automatically sign up households into the Low Income Assistance Program, or LIAP. People who already receive public health insurance, food, and heating benefits will now also be automatically enrolled. Previously, eligible people had to enroll in LIAP separately by applying through their electric utility.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will use enrollment data from SNAP, MaineCare, and the Home Energy Assistance Program to automatically sign up households into the Low Income Assistance Program, or LIAP. People who already receive public health insurance, food, and heating benefits will now also be automatically enrolled. Previously, eligible people had to enroll in LIAP separately by applying through their electric utility. Discount Scale: Central Maine Power customers qualify for discounts between 25% and 81%, while Versant Power customers can receive reductions between 17% and 83% off monthly bills starting in November.

Program Mechanics and Utility Adjustments

The expanded Low Income Assistance Program shifts from previous lump-sum distributions to recurring monthly bill credits. To qualify, participating households must maintain an income at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines. Roughly 44,000 ratepayers participated in the initiative last year. By cross-referencing state databases, officials identified an additional 23,000 eligible households that will now bypass traditional application requirements.

Funding sources include the state budget, a baseline monthly utility surcharge of about $2, and financial backing from New England Clean Energy Connect developers. Beneficiaries will have their information securely shared with participating utilities, including Central Maine Power and Versant Power, to ensure automated credit application.

Photo: mainepublic.org

Financial Support Distribution Across Utilities

Utility Provider Monthly Discount Range Funding Mechanism Central Maine Power 25% to 81% State budget, $2 monthly surcharge, NECEC fund Versant Power 17% to 83% State budget, $2 monthly surcharge, NECEC fund

State Leadership and Implementation Timeline

Governor Mills framed the overhaul as direct relief against broader economic pressures. State officials, including Maine DHHS Office for Family Independence Director Ian Yaffe, Maine Public Advocate Heather Sanborn, and MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan, emphasized that removing administrative barriers will streamline distribution for vulnerable residents. Eligible households can expect the discounts to appear on or soon after their November billing cycles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.