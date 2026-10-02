Minas Gerais storms prompt Civil Defense alerts in 245 cities

Severe storms sweeping across Minas Gerais have triggered warnings for 245 municipalities following a prolonged period of intense heat and dry weather. The abrupt shift in conditions caused property damage, downed trees, and travel disruptions across multiple regions of the state on Wednesday (30/9).

The severe weather prompted the state’s Civil Defense to issue warnings for 245 municipalities, remaining in effect through 23h59 on Thursday (1/10).

The storms have already made a tangible impact on local infrastructure and official schedules. In Juiz de Fora, located in the Zona da Mata region, heavy downpours forced the cancellation of the agenda of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after adverse weather prevented his aircraft from taking off.

Storm Damage Reported Across Multiple Regions

State emergency bulletins detail localized destruction stemming from sudden squalls and heavy rainfall. In Careaçu, situated in the southern part of the state, intense storms accompanied by high winds damaged buildings and knocked down trees. Nearby in Guapé, severe wind gusts stripped roofing material from a residential structure along Rua João Tarquino and severed internet utility lines. Authorities confirmed that no residents were inside the affected home at the time of the incident.

Additional reports of heavy precipitation emerged from Muriaé and Juiz de Fora in the Zona da Mata, and Cajuru in the central-west region of Minas Gerais. Meteorologists indicate that the heavy downpours initially targeted the Triângulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaíba, Southern/Southwestern, and Campo das Vertentes regions before pushing toward other areas.

Emergency Warnings and Weather Outlook

The severe weather alert warns of rainfall accumulation reaching between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour or 50 to 100 millimeters per day, alongside destructive wind gusts ranging from 60 to 100 kilometers per hour. Forecasters have also noted the potential for hail, which elevates the risk of power outages, structural damage, agricultural losses, and urban flooding.

While the northern half of the state continues to experience high temperatures, the incoming cold front and rising cloud cover are expected to drive down temperatures while gradually increasing relative humidity levels as the weather system progresses.