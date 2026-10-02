Analysts Cody Williams and Chris Landers publish Week 5 college football grid

Week 5 College Football Grid Features 58 Matchups and Top 25 Showdowns

The Week 5 college football schedule arrives with a slate featuring 58 games and high-profile intersection clashes across the country. Analysts Cody Williams and Chris Landers published a detailed prediction grid covering straight-up winners and against-the-spread (ATS) choices, backed by a notable season record of 270-50 straight-up and 169-150 against the spread, while their previous week data recorded 56-15 and 40-31 respectively. FanDuel Sportsbook provided the odds utilized to formulate these predictions, which remain subject to change over time.

The weekend is highlighted by major top-25 battles including No. 7 Alabama facing No. 16 Mississippi State in Starkville, and No. 6 Ohio State visiting No. 14 Iowa for a College GameDay appearance.

Quarterback Showdown in Starkville and Rare GameDay Visit to Iowa City

Starkville hosts one of the most explosive early-season matchups as undefeated Alabama and Mississippi State put their records on the line. Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell faces off against Bulldogs standout Kamario Taylor, who leads the nation with 14 touchdown passes alongside 1,192 passing yards. The analysis points to Alabama’s stout defense and a -5.5 spread advantage as the deciding factors against a rapidly developing Mississippi State squad.

Further north, No. 14 Iowa hosts No. 6 Ohio State for just the third College GameDay visit in Iowa City history. The Hawkeyes enter following a last-second victory over Michigan, looking to test their defense against an Ohio State offense spearheaded by receiver Jeremiah Smith. Analysts project the Buckeyes to cover a -13.5 spread, while acknowledging the notoriously difficult environment at Kinnick Stadium.

Trap Game Dynamics in Columbia and Lopsided Spread Expectations

No. 8 Florida travels to face No. 25 Missouri in what analysts view as a potential trap game following the Gators’ dominant win over a top-10 Mississippi team. While the analysis gives Florida the straight-up edge, the against-the-spread prediction leans toward Missouri at +5.5 due to the offensive capabilities of the Tigers in Columbia. Meanwhile, top-tier programs face steep spread expectations elsewhere on the slate.

No. 3 Notre Dame enters its matchup against North Carolina favored by 21 points, with experts anticipating a decisive victory for the Fighting Irish. Additional marquee lines feature Miami favored by -16.5 against Clemson, and TCU holding a +6.5 spread against BYU. The complete 58-game slate spans from Western Kentucky against New Mexico State to San Jose State facing Hawaii.

Betting Odds and Expert Score Projections for Notre Dame and Georgia

Additional odds and expert score projections for the week highlight matchups such as No. 3 Notre Dame facing North Carolina with a moneyline of Notre Dame (-2000) and North Carolina (+1100), accompanied by score predictions including Craig Meyer’s 34 to 9, Austin Curtright’s 41 to 10, and John Leuzzi’s 34 to 10. In the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Georgia, where the moneyline stands at Georgia (-2500) and Vanderbilt (+1450), expert predictions feature Craig Meyer at 38 to 10, Austin Curtright at 45 to 10, John Leuzzi at 38 to 20, Jordan Mendoza at 44 to 13, and Adam Bittner at 48 to 10. John Leuzzi noted regarding Georgia versus Vanderbilt: Jared Curtis has a rough going against the program from which he flipped his high school commitment.

Upcoming Kickoffs and Betting Line Shifts

Fans and analysts will monitor how these 58 games impact the broader national rankings heading into the heart of October.