Alexander Zverev Defends Best-of-Five Grand Slam Format and Jokes About Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev defended the traditional best-of-five-set format in Grand Slam tennis following a victory over Cameron Norrie at the China Open in Beijing, pairing his defense with a lighthearted remark about Novak Djokovic’s age.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Zverev’s motivation remains high following his 2026 major breakthroughs at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Physical resilience is a crucial element of the challenge in five-set matches, given Zverev’s defense of the format.

Logistical fatigue from the Laver Cup transition to Beijing created early-round challenges, though Zverev’s win over Cameron Norrie allowed him to advance to the round of 16.

Zverev Defends Grand Slam Tradition Against Modern Format Shifts

Alexander Zverev has taken a firm stand in the ongoing debate over shortening matches at tennis’s four premier tournaments. Speaking after his opening-round victory at the China Open, the world number two argued that the physical toll of best-of-five-set encounters is precisely what defines a Grand Slam’s prestige.

The discussion was reignited after Andrew Abdo, director of the Australian Open, publicly questioned whether the traditional format remains suitable for modern audiences, though Abdo later walked back his comments amid heavy fan backlash. While players like Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe quickly stepped up to defend the structure in place since 1877, Zverev added his own perspective alongside a humorous jab at Novak Djokovic.

“I think winning a Grand Slam is one of the things that is so difficult in sport, precisely because we play best-of-five sets. Otherwise, we could just play Masters 1000 tournaments and add four more to the calendar. A Grand Slam is different because we play best-of-five sets; it’s tradition and part of what we do,” Zverev stated.

The Djokovic Jab and the Reality of Tour Fatigue

Behind the defense of Grand Slam heritage, Zverev could not resist teasing his friend and frequent training partner, Novak Djokovic. Referencing the 39-year-old, Zverev suggested that age might color Djokovic’s view of grueling match lengths differently today than it did a decade ago.

Photo: tennisworlditalia.com

“Yes, maybe Novak Djokovic would prefer to play best-of-three sets because, obviously, he is starting to get older,” Zverev remarked. “But if you had asked him ten or fifteen years ago, he certainly would have said no.”

Despite differing viewpoints on minor format tweaks, the mutual respect between the two competitors remains intact. Both players navigated their opening hurdles in Beijing—with Zverev dispatching Cameron Norrie 7-6(1), 6-4—setting up a potential quarterfinal clash if they bypass their respective second-round opponents. Zverev stated that Novak would be in favor of disputing shorter partials with a tiebreak when reaching 3-3 or 4-4, though maintaining the number of sets. Zverev also noted that he did not feel motivated in past seasons when he was third or fourth in the Race and already had his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin secured.

Match Metrics: Beijing Open First Round Player Opponent Score Key Stat Alexander Zverev Cameron Norrie 7-6(1), 6-4 Saved 2 set points in opener

Beyond tournament formats, Zverev pointed out that audience metrics contradict the narrative of fading fan attention spans. Both the Australian Open and the US Open posted record figures this year, reinforcing his position that tennis is thriving under its current structural blueprint.

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