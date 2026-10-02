How Jacob Hector Brought Back the Baton Rouge Kingfish

Professional hockey is returning to Baton Rouge as the Kingfish take to the ice, restoring a beloved Capital City sports tradition three decades after the franchise’s inaugural October 1996 games. Spearheaded by a new ownership group that includes Jacob Hector, Matt Pace, Andreas Johansson, and Ted Goldthorpe, the revived team aims to recapture the passionate local following of the original era.

Reviving the Kingfish Brand in Baton Rouge

For many residents who experienced the late 1990s and early 2000s at the River Center, the Kingfish name remains synonymous with affordable family entertainment in Louisiana. Local business owner Jacob Hector, whose own family history includes a marriage proposal on the Kingfish ice, stepped in as an early sponsor when hockey returned to the Capital City three years ago. What began as outfitting the squad with basic equipment and water bottles quickly evolved into a full ownership stake. At the start of last season, Hector opened discussions with previous leadership, culminating in a partnership with Matt Pace, Andreas Johansson, and Ted Goldthorpe—the ownership group behind the Binghamton Black Bears.

One of the group’s first executive decisions was restoring the original Kingfish moniker. To honor the franchise’s roots while establishing a modern identity, the ownership group commissioned Lake Charles artist Madeleine Guillory to redesign the logo with a simplified color palette. Furthermore, Hector coordinated with Bob Hutchinson, the creator of the original Baton Rouge Kingfish logo, to organize upcoming collaborations, including a dedicated throwback logo night.

Assembling the Front Office and Roster for Opening Month

To steer the team on the ice, the new ownership group tapped Jimmy Soper as head coach. Soper began a playing career in 2012 and spent two seasons as captain of the Knoxville Ice Bears, recording 18 goals and 38 assists across 102 appearances. According to Hector, Andreas Johansson serves as a hockey expert, leveraging his experience with Binghamton to construct a competitive roster.

“Jimmy is young; he’s aggressive,” Hector told 225. “He was a great player, and he still has a lot of connections to a lot of players. We’ve been able to sign some of our players because they know what he’s about and they trust him.”

Key Personnel Role Background & Experience Jacob Hector Owner Local entrepreneur (Tiger Nutrition, Happy Scoops, Badger Mechanical) and original Kingfish fan Jimmy Soper Head Coach Former Knoxville Ice Bears captain (102 games, 56 points) Andreas Johansson Owner Experienced with Binghamton Madeleine Guillory Artist Lake Charles native responsible for the updated franchise logo redesign

Building Sustainable Fan Engagement in the Capital City

With the opening games scheduled, the franchise faces the task of translating nostalgic affection into sustained modern attendance. The leadership group is banking on the region’s historical appetite for competitive local sports to bridge the gap between legacy hockey fans and a new generation of spectators.

“You know how Louisiana is,” Hector told 225. “It doesn’t matter what the sport is—if it’s your team, you’re going to ride or die [with them], especially in Baton Rouge. We have to be successful on the ice to get the true support from the people who aren’t hockey people.”