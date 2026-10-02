Researchers Reveal Shared Biology Linking Long Covid, PTSD, and Fatigue

Researchers at the University of East Anglia and Oxford BioDynamics have identified a 3D genomic link connecting chronic fatigue syndrome, long Covid, post-traumatic stress disorder, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, the study reveals how diverse triggers converge on shared biological networks.

Until now, illnesses including long Covid, PTSD, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), multiple sclerosis (MS), and rheumatoid arthritis were viewed as seemingly unrelated and triggered by completely different events. ME/CFS often follows viral infection, long Covid develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and PTSD emerges after traumatic experiences.

Uncovering Shared Biological Networks Beyond Linear DNA

Despite divergent starting points, patients across these five conditions frequently report remarkably similar clinical manifestations. Affected individuals experience overwhelming fatigue, brain fog, poor concentration, disturbed sleep, autonomic dysfunction, and a dramatic reduction in everyday functioning. To uncover the mechanism of action—the specific biochemical interaction through which a drug or condition produces its effect—the research team looked beyond standard linear DNA sequencing.

Instead of analyzing the genetic code as a flat sequence, the investigators used Oxford BioDynamics’ EpiSwitch Orion platform. This computational tool investigates three-dimensional genomics, mapping how DNA folds inside cells and how distant genomic regions come into physical contact to influence gene activity. The study was entirely computational, synthesizing previously published genomic datasets from existing genome-wide association studies for long Covid, PTSD, rheumatoid arthritis, and MS, alongside 3D genomic data from an earlier ME/CFS cohort.

“DNA is folded in our cells, so regions far apart in the linear sequence can touch, and those contact points are where genes get controlled. Orion predicts where these contact points are likely to be,” said Dr Ewan Hunter, Chief Data Officer at Oxford BioDynamics.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

3D Genomics: The study mapped how DNA folds inside cells rather than just reading flat genetic sequences, revealing hidden structural links between distinct illnesses.

The study mapped how DNA folds inside cells rather than just reading flat genetic sequences, revealing hidden structural links between distinct illnesses. Network Convergence: While individual genes differed across conditions, they all fed into the same core biological systems regulating energy, immunity, and stress.

While individual genes differed across conditions, they all fed into the same core biological systems regulating energy, immunity, and stress. Unified Exhaustion: Viral infections, psychological trauma, and autoimmune flares may ultimately disrupt the same cellular circuits, explaining shared symptoms like profound fatigue and brain fog.

Immune, Metabolic, and Stress Pathways Converge

When the platform was applied across all five conditions, genetic changes that initially appeared unrelated connected to the same regulatory networks. “We expected to find at least some overlap in genes across the conditions. But we actually found the opposite,” said lead researcher Prof Dmitry Pshezhetskiy from UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

“At an individual gene level, there was surprisingly little direct overlap between long Covid, ME/CFS, PTSD, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. But when we analyzed how those genes interact in complex biological networks, a completely different picture emerged. Suddenly, the diseases appeared deeply connected,” Prof Pshezhetskiy explained.

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The network analysis demonstrated that genes associated with these distinct illnesses feed directly into overlapping biological systems. These pathways encompass immune and inflammatory signaling, mitochondrial energy production, metabolic regulation, stress-response mechanisms, and neuroendocrine signaling. A Covid infection may trigger prolonged immune activation, while traumatic stress disrupts stress-hormone pathways. However, both disturbances appear capable of converging on common biological circuits controlling cellular resilience and energy.

Condition Primary Clinical Trigger Primary Affected System Shared Regulatory Network Long Covid SARS-CoV-2 Infection Systemic / Vascular Immune, Mitochondrial, Metabolic ME/CFS Viral Infection / Various Neurological / Immune Immune, Mitochondrial, Metabolic PTSD Psychological Trauma Neuroendocrine Stress-Response, Inflammatory Rheumatoid Arthritis Autoimmune Activity Articular / Joints Immune and Inflammatory Signaling Multiple Sclerosis Autoimmune Attack Central Nervous System Neuroendocrine, Immune Signaling

Future Directions in Translational Medicine

By identifying these shared regulatory mechanisms, researchers hope to shift therapeutic development away from isolated symptom management. Future clinical trials may target these intersecting metabolic and immune pathways directly, potentially offering unified therapeutic interventions for patient populations historically partitioned across distinct medical specialties.