BOYNEXTDOOR HOME: DELUXE Offline Fansign Event on Weverse

BOYNEXTDOOR has announced an exclusive offline fansign event for purchasers of their first studio album repackage, HOME: DELUXE, on Weverse Global, running from Friday, October 2, 2026, at 11:00 AM through Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 9:59 PM (KST).

The Bottom Line

Eligible Editions: Only purchases of the SPECIAL OFFLINE FANSIGN 1st Studio Album Repackage [HOME: DELUXE] and its Weverse Albums ver. qualify for entry.

Only purchases of the SPECIAL OFFLINE FANSIGN 1st Studio Album Repackage [HOME: DELUXE] and its Weverse Albums ver. qualify for entry. Exclusive Perk: Every applicant receives one unreleased random selfie photocard out of six possible versions per album purchased.

Every applicant receives one unreleased random selfie photocard out of six possible versions per album purchased. Timeline and Results: The application window closes on October 4, with winners announced in a notice following Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 6:00 PM (KST).

Album Purchase and Event Application Guidelines

Participation requires buying at least one copy of the designated repackage editions on Weverse Global during the specified window. Weverse.io reported that purchase entries aggregate based on the total number of eligible products bought in the period rather than separate order transactions, with album sets counting toward total entries. Fans must log into Weverse using the identical account utilized for the purchase, access the event page via the notice’s application button, and provide their date of birth in YYYY/MM/DD format alongside a valid mobile phone number.

Strict identity matching rules apply to the application process. Applicant and winner details must match completely, and winning tickets remain strictly non-transferable. For international participants holding nationalities other than South Korea, the English name registered for the event must precisely match the name on their official ID, as names entered in Korean will not be accepted. Weverse and Weverse Global collect necessary personal details, including names, dates of birth, emails, and contact information, strictly for the administration of this fansign.

Order Modifications and Cancellation Policies

Full or partial cancellations and refunds for the designated event products remain available prior to the winner announcement at the end of the entry window. However, requesting a cancellation or refund invalidates the associated event entries. If a buyer cancels all orders after applying, the application is automatically canceled, requiring a repurchase and reapplication to re-enter. Conversely, canceling only a portion of an order adjusts application entries based strictly on the remaining eligible products.

Special gifts provided with the album purchases carry specific return guidelines. As non-retail items intended exclusively for fansign applicants, these gifts cannot be exchanged unless significant damage is present. Any return of the main album requires the simultaneous return of the special gift, and negligence resulting in the loss of the gift forfeits refund eligibility. Furthermore, all physical sales through Weverse Global automatically contribute to official Korean music charts, including the Hanteo Chart and Circle Chart.

Event Parameter Details Application Period Oct 2, 2026, 11:00 AM – Oct 4, 2026, 9:59 PM (KST) Winner Announcement After Oct 6, 2026, 6:00 PM (KST) Eligible Products HOME: DELUXE & HOME: DELUXE (Weverse Albums ver.) Special Gift 1 unreleased selfie photocard (random 1 of 6 per album)

Restrictions and Geographic Limitations

Purchases and event applications utilizing a shipping address located in the United States are completely unavailable for this specific offering. Additionally, once the winner announcement is published, products exclusive to the event application cannot be canceled or refunded under any circumstances. Event execution remains subject to potential changes or cancellations driven by on-site conditions during the event day itself, with specific operational details to be outlined within the official winner notification.