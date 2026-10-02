Samira Yavuz Misses Daughter Nova’s First Bike Ride With Serkan

Influencer Samira Yavuz recently missed her daughter Nova’s milestone of learning to ride a bicycle, as the breakthrough occurred while the child was visiting her father, Serkan Yavuz.

The Bottom Line

Samira Yavuz shared in her podcast “Main Character Mode” that she was absent when Nova rode a bicycle without assistance for the first time.

Serkan Yavuz achieved the breakthrough by using a cloth under Nova’s arms as a safety harness to prevent falls.

Despite missing the moment, Samira expressed genuine happiness for her daughter and praised Serkan’s parenting.

Podcaster Samira Yavuz Misses Daughter Nova Learning to Cycle

During an episode of her podcast “Main Character Mode,” 32-year-old influencer Samira Yavuz revealed that her daughter Nova learned to ride a bicycle while staying with her father, Serkan Yavuz (33). Samira expressed clear disappointment at missing the event, noting that she had previously initiated the first practice rounds with her daughter. “And you know what the worst thing about the moment was? I wasn’t there,” she explained in the podcast.

The breakthrough happened under Serkan’s care, who utilized a specific technique to help their daughter gain confidence. He placed a cloth beneath Nova’s arms so he could catch her if she lost her balance. In contrast, Samira’s earlier practice attempts had ended after Nova suffered a fall and subsequently refused to continue practicing with her mother.

Balancing Frustration and Parental Pride

Samira admitted feeling frustrated by the contrast, noting that when she learned to ride a bike as a child, she always got back up after falling. “That’s why it’s all the more wonderful that she can do it now. But of course it was also briefly a bit sad, because I started it with her and just didn’t finish it,” she said on “Main Character Mode.”

Despite her initial disappointment, Samira harbors no resentment toward her former partner. “Nevertheless, of course I brutally grant the two of them this moment, because that’s just simply nice,” she emphasized. She also offered supportive words for Serkan, calling him a “super dad.”

Shared Milestones in Turkey

While Samira missed the cycling milestone, both parents previously shared another major developmental step together. During a family vacation in Turkey, Nova successfully attempted her first swimming strokes in a hotel pool without water wings. Serkan described that experience in his own podcast, “unReal,” calling it “such an incredibly proud moment for both of us.”