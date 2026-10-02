Set Your Goals Release New Single “Big Couch” and Announce Tour

Set Your Goals Launch Mutiny Anniversary Tour Alongside Second Comeback Single Big Couch

Set Your Goals released their second comeback single titled “Big Couch” along with an accompanying music video, coinciding with the launch of their 20 Years Of Mutiny! Tour in Baltimore. The track follows July’s release of “Accelerate,” marking the band’s first new music since 2014.

Here is the kicker: both tracks are featured on a new 7-inch release through In Bloom, with the initial pressing completely sold out. A tour-exclusive variant limited to 25 copies per show will remain available during the upcoming dates.

The Bottom Line The Release: “Big Couch” serves as the b-side to the 7-inch single shared with July’s track “Accelerate.”

“Big Couch” serves as the b-side to the 7-inch single shared with July’s track “Accelerate.” The Tour: The band kicked off their 20 Years Of Mutiny! Tour tonight at Baltimore SoundStage.

The band kicked off their 20 Years Of Mutiny! Tour tonight at Baltimore SoundStage. The Availability: The initial pressing is sold out, but a tour-exclusive variant limited to 25 copies per show is on sale.

Band Members Detail the Emotional Weight and Communal Creation of Big Couch

The band described their latest release as a logical progression in their songwriting. They shared that the track stands as an emotional outlier:

“This song feels like the logical next step in the progression of our songwriting as a band. Stylistically, it is a bit of an outlier with a heavier dose of emotional content, which is also what makes it so special to us.”

The lyrics focus on aging and the realization of becoming a role model for younger generations. The band noted that they grapple with the significance of their actions and strive not to let younger listeners down.

The recording process involved a communal effort. The audio features the sounds of children belonging to the band members and their producer, Scott. Friends, including the producer’s wife Ashley, also lent their vocals to the final chorus.

East Coast and West Coast Tour Dates and Supporting Acts

The 20 Years Of Mutiny! Tour begins tonight at SoundStage in Baltimore, MD. The initial East Coast run features support from The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell and Stateside.

Photo: theprp.com

Following the October East Coast dates and an appearance at the Vans Warped Tour in Orlando on November 14, the band will head to the West Coast in December. That run will feature I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, and Giveaway.

Date City Venue Supporting Lineup 10/01 Baltimore, MD SoundStage The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, Stateside 10/02 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, Stateside 10/03 New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, Stateside 10/04 Boston, MA The Sinclair The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, Stateside 12/17 Los Angeles, CA The Regent I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, Giveaway 12/18 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, Giveaway 12/19 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, Giveaway 12/20 San Jose, CA The Ritz I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, Giveaway

The online premiere of “Big Couch” arrived this morning, October 1st.