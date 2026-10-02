AJ Styles denies ever being the leader of the Bullet Club

Professional wrestling star AJ Styles clarified in an interview with Sporf’s James Sweetnam, reported by Fightful, that he never considered himself the leader of the Bullet Club during his time with the faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

AJ Styles Addresses Bullet Club Leadership Claims

Throughout a career that spans promotions across the globe, including a run in TNA and subsequent stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling before signing with WWE, AJ Styles has frequently been linked to the leadership of the Bullet Club. However, speaking to James Sweetnam of Sporf, Styles pushed back against that specific label.

“See, everybody thinks I was the leader of the Bullet Club. I never said that I was the leader of the Bullet Club,” Styles told Sporf. “You could say I was the leader of the Bullet Club, but our thing when I was in the Bullet Club is that we didn’t follow anybody, including whoever the leader was. So we were the Bullet Club.”

The distinction highlights the internal philosophy of the faction during his tenure in Japan. Rather than operating under a strict hierarchical structure, the group functioned through a collective identity where members resisted traditional oversight.

Reflecting on Global Career Milestones and Missed Matchups

Beyond his reflections on faction dynamics in NJPW, the same interview touched on other notable moments from his resume. Styles discussed wishing he had the opportunity to face The Undertaker prior to their cinematic Boneyard match encounter.

The remarks offer a look into how one of the industry’s veterans views his own legacy and the historical perceptions built by fans and media over years of global competition.