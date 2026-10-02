Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Celebrate Monaco’s 10,000th Citizen

Princess Charlene Celebrates Monaco’s 10,000th Citizen at City Hall

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attended a historic reception at Monaco City Hall on Wednesday to honor the principality’s 10,000th citizen, an infant named Anna born last June. Princess Charlene wore a white Carolina Herrera dress with a muted floral design while meeting the newborn and her family.

The Bottom Line

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene celebrated Monaco reaching 10,000 citizens at a City Hall reception.

The milestone was achieved following the birth of baby Anna in June.

Citizenship in Monaco remains strictly regulated, with Monégasque citizens making up less than a quarter of the total 38,000 population.

A Historic Milestone for the Principality

The reception marked a demographic milestone that Monaco has built toward over several decades. While the total population sits at approximately 38,000 residents, Monégasque citizens account for less than a quarter of that figure, with the remaining residents primarily comprising French, Italian, and British nationals living and working within the territory. A palace statement noted that the figure testifies to the remarkable evolution of the national community, which, despite the size of the territory, tripled in a few decades.

Public Reactions and Maternal Moments

During the ceremony, Princess Charlene interacted warmly with the infant. Royal fans praised the interaction, describing the engagement as personal and loving. The princess was photographed holding baby Anna in the air, kissing her hands, and flashing a smile during the proceedings. Observers noted that Anna is very pretty, HRH Princess Charlene is finally comfortable, elegant, and very smiling. Last month, the princess demonstrated her maternal instincts during an official engagement visiting Les Baux-de-Provence with her 11-year-old twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, where she was pictured with her arm around her daughter and linking arms with her son.

Metric Figure Total Population (Approximate) 38,000 Monégasque Citizens 10,000 Milestone Infant Anna (Born June)

Strict Criteria Governing Monégasque Citizenship

Obtaining legal citizenship in the principality involves rigorous administrative hurdles. Citizenship is passed down through a Monégasque parent, acquired by a foreign spouse following 20 years of marriage and cohabitation, or applied for via naturalization after at least 10 years of continuous legal residency. Naturalization demands renouncing one’s original nationality, proving French language proficiency, and receiving a sovereign ordinance directly from the reigning prince.

Photo: HELLO! Magazine