Ghent startup Falcon launches AI contract service for monthly fee

Falcon, a newly established Ghent-based legal start-up, is challenging traditional law firms by offering AI-driven contract analysis for a fixed monthly subscription. Founded by tech entrepreneurs who previously built the mobility platform Mbrella, the company aims to bypass conventional hourly billing models and accelerate legal document review up to ten times.

Challenging the Traditional Hourly Billing Model

The venture emerged from frustrations encountered by its founders—Amaury Gérard, Quinten Vandermeulen, and David Nguyen—while running their previous company, Mbrella. That mobility platform was sold to D’Ieteren late last year. During their tenure building Mbrella, the founders reported losing nearly a quarter of their operational time to legal disputes and contract administration.

When attempting to manage these burdens independently using conversational AI models such as ChatGPT or Claude, the founders found the outputs incomplete and unreliable. Consequently, they were forced to engage traditional legal counsel. According to Vandermeulen, the experience proved costly and slow, defined by escalating charges under traditional hourly billing rates.

To dismantle this structural framework, the three entrepreneurs partnered with Rémy Bonnaffé, a former attorney at Freshfields. The team launched Falcon to operate as a neo-law firm, drawing structural parallels to how neobank Revolut automated and scaled traditional financial services.