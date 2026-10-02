Ghent startup Falcon launches AI contract service for monthly fee

Falcon, a newly established Ghent-based legal start-up, is challenging traditional law firms by offering AI-driven contract analysis for a fixed monthly subscription. Founded by tech entrepreneurs who previously built the mobility platform Mbrella, the company aims to bypass conventional hourly billing models and accelerate legal document review up to ten times.
The Bottom Line
- Funding and Revenue Targets: Falcon has secured €1.5 million in early backing and is targeting €1 million in annual revenue.
- Pricing Model: The firm replaces traditional hourly billing with a fixed monthly subscription fee, utilizing AI tools integrated via Slack and Teams.
- Early Adoption: Earplug manufacturer Loop Earplugs is among the startup’s first paying enterprise clients.
Challenging the Traditional Hourly Billing Model
The venture emerged from frustrations encountered by its founders—Amaury Gérard, Quinten Vandermeulen, and David Nguyen—while running their previous company, Mbrella. That mobility platform was sold to D’Ieteren late last year. During their tenure building Mbrella, the founders reported losing nearly a quarter of their operational time to legal disputes and contract administration.
When attempting to manage these burdens independently using conversational AI models such as ChatGPT or Claude, the founders found the outputs incomplete and unreliable. Consequently, they were forced to engage traditional legal counsel. According to Vandermeulen, the experience proved costly and slow, defined by escalating charges under traditional hourly billing rates.
To dismantle this structural framework, the three entrepreneurs partnered with Rémy Bonnaffé, a former attorney at Freshfields. The team launched Falcon to operate as a neo-law firm, drawing structural parallels to how neobank Revolut automated and scaled traditional financial services.
Operations and Technology Integration
Rather than selling software tools directly to established legal practices, Falcon integrates its proprietary legal workflow directly into corporate client operations. Customers submit documents, such as commercial agreements, through communication platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams. Falcon’s internal AI infrastructure scans the document, flags commercial risks, and drafts necessary revisions.
A licensed attorney reviews the automated output before returning the finalized contract to the client on the same business day. Bonnaffé noted that routine agreements which previously required weeks of administrative processing can now be delivered up to ten times faster.
“Verandering moet van buiten de traditionele advocatuur komen,” Bonnaffé stated, pointing out the inherent resistance to speed within firms whose revenues depend on billable hours. “Je kunt moeilijk aan een advocaat vragen om sneller te werken als dat tegelijk zijn eigen omzet verkleint.”
Market Expansion and Capitalization
Falcon originated within the Wintercircus innovation hub in Ghent and recently completed a €1.5 million funding round to support its market entry. The company is actively targeting a €1 million run-rate in annual revenue. Among its initial commercial adopters is Loop Earplugs, a rapidly growing producer of design-focused hearing protection.
|Metric
|Figure
|Capital Raised
|€1.5 million
|Target Annual Revenue
|€1 million
|Primary Delivery Speed Multiplier
|Up to 10x Faster
|Founding Hub Location
|Wintercircus, Ghent
While the United States legal market has seen multiple well-capitalized AI-native law firms emerge over recent cycles, European markets retain significant whitespace for automated alternatives. Traditional legal practices across Europe continue to experiment with internal artificial intelligence tools to absorb tasks traditionally assigned to junior associates, though cost structures and billable hour incentives remain points of friction across the sector.