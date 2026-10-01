Rising Costs and Shifting Spending Habits: How Austrian Households Adapt to Inflation

Statistics Austria Reveals Household Spending Surges As Housing Costs Climb

Austrian households are spending an average of 4,170 euros per month during the 2024/25 survey period, representing a 28.3% increase compared to the 2019/20 study, according to data released by Statistik Austria. While inflation and overall wage levels have also climbed by roughly 28% and 27% respectively over the same five-year span, the balance sheet shows that housing and energy costs now swallow a full third of all additional household expenditures.

The Bottom Line

Surging Household Outlays: Average monthly spending for a standard household reached 4,170 euros, while single-person households recorded average monthly expenses of 2,700 euros.

Average monthly spending for a standard household reached 4,170 euros, while single-person households recorded average monthly expenses of 2,700 euros. Housing and Energy Burden: The proportion of household budgets dedicated to housing and energy rose, with average monthly costs climbing from 791 to 1,100 euros.

The proportion of household budgets dedicated to housing and energy rose, with average monthly costs climbing from 791 to 1,100 euros. Real Estate Price Rebound: Concurrently, property data shows the Häuserpreisindex hitting its highest level since 2010, with real estate prices rising 3.9% in the first half of 2026 compared to the previous year.

Housing Costs and Energy Outlays Drive the Budget Shift

The fresh data from Statistik Austria highlights a profound structural shift in how everyday citizens manage their finances amid persistent inflation. Fixed costs continue to tighten their grip on disposable income. For a standard household consisting of 2,17 persons, monthly expenditures jumped from 3,250 euros five years ago to 4,170 euros. Single-person households saw an increase from 2,150 euros to 2,700 euros per month. Out of all the additional capital flowing out of household accounts, roughly one-third is absorbed entirely by the housing and energy sector.

This squeeze on physical living space mirrors wider market trends detailed in reports from the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) regarding the domestic real estate market. Following a post-pandemic cooling period driven by higher borrowing costs, housing prices have resumed their upward trajectory. The Häuserpreisindex reached its highest point since 2010 during the first half of 2026, registering a 3.9% year-over-year increase. Existing properties experienced the sharpest appreciation, with prices for established homes and apartments climbing 4.0%, outpacing new constructions which rose by 3.8%.

Consumer Adaptation in Supermarkets and Restaurants

Faced with rising nominal costs, consumer behavior inside supermarkets and dining establishments has shifted markedly. Data shows that spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages grew from 392 to 484 euros per month—a 23.5% increase. However, this growth actually lagged behind the broader 32% jump in official supermarket food price levels between 2020 and 2025. Shoppers actively adapted by substituting premium items for cheaper private labels and shifting purchases toward hard discounters.

Photo: ORF

Conversely, spending in the gastronomy sector rose by 44%, taking outlays from 192 to 276 euros per month.

Comparative Real Estate Dynamics and Bank Risk Buffers

Real Estate Metric Previous Benchmark Current Reading (2026 Data) Häuserpreisindex (YoY Change) – +3.9% (H1 2026) Existing Property Price Growth – +4.0% (H1 2026) New Construction Price Growth – +3.8% (H1 2026) Owner Occupied Housing Index (OOH) 2.0% (2025) +2.9% (H1 2026)

The broader financial architecture underpinning these consumer changes involves significant structural adjustments in commercial and residential lending. According to findings published by the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, the interest rate turnaround starting in mid-2022 ended a decade-long property boom. During that preceding expansion, property prices surged while incomes grew, leaving a wide valuation gap.

Photo: Kurier

While residential mortgage defaults have remained relatively contained—with non-performing loans ticking up from 1.1% to 1.5%—the commercial real estate sector has faced severe headwinds. The Oesterreichische Nationalbank reported that credit default rates in commercial real estate reached approximately 14%, pushing total bank provisioning up to 3.7 billion euros. In response to these lingering vulnerabilities, regulatory authorities raised the system risk buffer for commercial property loans, with a scheduled increase slated for July 2027.

Package Taxes and E-Commerce Adjustments

Adding further pressure to monthly household accounting, regulatory changes took effect on a Thursday with the implementation of a new package tax targeting online purchases. This fiscal addition coincides with persistent fuel price pressures at the pump, maintained despite existing fuel price brakes.

How Consumers Are Shifting Their Spending Habits and Stretching Budgets Through BNPL

At the same time, health-related expenditures experienced a notable divergence from broader trends. Household outlays for health and medical care grew by 42.2%, moving from 139 to 198 euros per month. The accelerated spending reflects increased reliance on private medical services, higher out-of-pocket medication costs, and demographic shifts.