Trump Says It Is Possible to Increase Bombing Against Iran

United States President Donald Trump stated in an interview published on October 1, that it is possible the United States will increase its bombing intensity against Iran following the November mid-term elections. The remarks arrive amid a stalled diplomatic stalemate over Tehran’s nuclear program and a lingering security crisis in the vital Hormuz Strait.

White House Interview Outlines Post-Election Military Strikes

Speaking to Time magazine at the White House on September 28, President Trump addressed whether he plans to strike Iran after the November 3 mid-term elections, answering simply that it is “possible.” When questioned about his previous United Nations General Assembly remarks concerning the potential to “annihilate” the Iranian regime, Trump reaffirmed the threat. He stated, “Yes, I would do that. It is possible,” while arguing that eliminating Iran creates world peace because sustainable global stability is impossible while the regime exists. Regarding defense logistics, Trump dismissed official Pentagon reports of ammunition shortages as “fake news,” stating that the military has been steadily stockpiling powerful mid-level and upper-mid-level ordnance over the previous six months.

Diplomatic Impasse Over Hormuz Strait and Rejected Proposals

The military threats run parallel to formal rejections of diplomatic overtures from Tehran. Trump rejected a proposed Iranian “seven-day plan” aimed at reopening the strategic Hormuz Strait, explaining that the offer was “not sufficient” and noting that “what was not approved a year ago will not be approved today.” This diplomatic friction coincided with broader fallout at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that his country would not bow to mounting economic pressure and rejected what he termed the language of force. In a related diplomatic expulsion, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the accompanying delegation to immediately leave New York following the breakdown of negotiations.

Military Buildup and Comprehensive Economic Sanctions

This potential addition would bring the regional carrier presence to three, matching the deployment scale seen at the onset of major conflicts. Simultaneously, the U.S. Treasury Department announced extensive economic sanctions targeting Iran's automotive and rail networks. The designations target major vehicle manufacturers Iran Khodro and Saipa, commercial affiliates, national rail operators, and overseas component suppliers spanning Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong to sever funding streams tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Photo: 아시아경제

Overview of U.S. Pressures and Iranian Counter-Stances Category United States Action / Position Iranian Response / Counter-Proposal Military Posturing Potential post-election bombing escalation; consideration of deploying USS Theodore Roosevelt and ~10,000 personnel. Resistance to mounting pressure; President Pezeshkian states Iran rejects the language of force. Hormuz Strait Rejection of Tehran’s proposed “seven-day plan” to reopen the waterway, deeming it insufficient. Proposed a limited operational reopening plan that Washington dismissed as inadequate. Economic Sanctions Broad sanctions targeting automotive manufacturers, rail companies, and international parts suppliers in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance on alternate logistics networks, including domestic rail, while facing restricted export revenues.

Unresolved Strategic Outcomes and Upcoming Electoral Milestones

The convergence of a potential post-election military campaign, expanding carrier deployments, and broad industrial sanctions leaves the future of U.S.-Iran relations deeply uncertain. With the mid-term elections approaching on November 3, the timeline for any definitive military or diplomatic breakthrough remains tightly bound to domestic political milestones in Washington.

Photo: 매일경제