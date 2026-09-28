Trump Expects Iran Talks to Resume Despite Rejecting Truce Proposal

President Donald Trump expects negotiations with Iran to resume in the coming week, despite his recent rejection of a Tehran-proposed seven-day truce. The standoff centers on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, as both nations trade threats of air strikes and naval blockades.

This isn’t just a diplomatic spat; it is a high-stakes game of chicken played with the world’s oil supply. When the Strait of Hormuz tightens, the global economy feels the squeeze. For the average observer, it looks like a stalemate. For the markets, it is a volatility engine.

Trump says he expects U.S.-Iran talks to resume this week after rejecting ceasefire proposal

Here is why that matters: the conflict, which ignited nearly seven months ago following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has evolved into a fragmented war. While fighting rages in Yemen, the Gulf front has become a psychological battleground where "diplomacy" is used as a tool for advantage rather than a path to peace.

The Friction Point: Why the Truce Failed

Iranian officials arrived at the UN General Assembly in New York with a specific offer: a seven-day truce followed by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. On the surface, it sounded like a gesture of goodwill. But the fine print revealed a demand for a total return to a previous ceasefire deal that had already collapsed.

That defunct agreement required the US to release frozen Iranian assets, lift sanctions on Iranian oil, and end the naval blockade. In short, Tehran wanted the rewards of a peace treaty before the peace actually began.

President Trump didn’t bite. Speaking to Axios, he dismissed the plan, noting that while Iran wants a deal, it isn’t the one he is willing to sign. He characterized the proposal as something the US might have accepted a year ago, bluntly stating that Tehran “overplayed their hand.”

Trump expects Iran talks to resume after publicly rejecting peace offer | ABC NEWS

But there is a catch. Even as he rejects the deal and muses about resuming full-scale air strikes, Trump remains open to talking. This “pressure-then-negotiate” strategy is a hallmark of his approach, but it carries immense risk when the bargaining chip is a global shipping lane.

The High Cost of the Hormuz Stalemate

The Strait of Hormuz is the jugular vein of global energy. Iran’s current strategy involves requiring ships to obtain authorization before passage, citing security and sovereignty. When ships refuse, Iran targets them. When Iran targets ships, the US responds with sporadic bombing of Iranian coastal areas.

This cycle of escalation reached a new peak this past Sunday, when Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced they had seized an American submersible drone. Tehran claims the vehicle was used for espionage and is currently being analyzed for data recovery.

Entity Primary Demand for De-escalation Strategic Leverage United States Reopening of Hormuz without preconditions; cessation of attacks on shipping. Naval blockade and targeted air strikes. Iran Release of frozen assets; lifting of oil sanctions; end to US blockade. Control over the Strait of Hormuz; proxy activity in Yemen.

Cynicism and the Diplomacy of Desperation

The rhetoric coming out of the UN is devoid of warmth. Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, described Tehran’s proposal as a “pretty cynical attempt” to secure massive concessions just to get the US to the table. He argued that it is common sense for the president to lack confidence in Iran’s sincerity, given the collapse of a June memorandum of understanding.

Photo: al-monitor.com

That June deal was supposed to end the war and restart talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Instead, it shattered when Iran fired on commercial ships it accused of deviating from approved routes. It was a reminder that in this conflict, technicalities are often used as pretexts for aggression.

On the other side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi maintains that Iran has never closed the door to diplomacy but will not “back down” from its rights. Through Qatar, Iran has conveyed a concrete seven-day plan to Washington, insisting that the choice now rests entirely with the United States.

LIVE | Iran Warns Trump: Choose War or Diplomacy | Talks Expected to Resume This Week | IGR

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards are doubling down. Hossein Mohebi, a spokesman for the force, told Tasnim news agency that the “punishing” of the US will continue until seven specific Iranian conditions are met—conditions that include ending hostilities in Yemen.

The Macro Ripple: Beyond the Gulf

While the headlines focus on drones and diplomats, the real impact is felt in the transnational supply chain. The instability in the Gulf forces shipping companies to rethink routes and increase insurance premiums, which eventually trickles down to the cost of goods globally.

It is a delicate balance of hard power and diplomatic maneuvering.

The world is watching to see if this is a genuine attempt at a ceasefire or simply another round of “pressure” intended to force a surrender. In the Middle East, the line between a diplomatic breakthrough and a military escalation is often thinner than a drone’s wake.

Trump expects Iran talks to resume despite rejecting Tehran’s 7-day truce proposal

Do you believe the “maximum pressure” approach is the only way to bring Tehran to a sustainable deal, or is the risk to global energy markets too high to justify this gamble?