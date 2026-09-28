California Donors Fuel Ideological Battles in Democratic Primaries

California Donors Drive Ideological Divide in National Democratic Primaries

Donors from California contributed more than $17 million to candidates in the most contested Democratic congressional and Senate races this year, outspending contributors from any other state. According to an analysis of campaign finance filings, nearly $11 million of that total supported progressive candidates, fueled by more than 95,000 individual donors—more than double the number of Californians who backed moderate opponents.

Regional Funding Splits Between Bay Area and Los Angeles

The flow of capital from California revealed a distinct geographic divide in political priorities. The largest share of financial support for progressive candidates originated from donors in the Bay Area. Conversely, the highest volume of backing for moderate candidates came from donors based in the Los Angeles area.

The funding focused on competitive races outside California where the ideological direction of the party was under scrutiny. This included contests featuring candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) or the Justice Democrats, as well as high-stakes Senate races in Maine, Florida, Minnesota, and Michigan.

Impact on Progressive Victories and Defeats

California capital played a significant role in several progressive wins. In Michigan and Minnesota, California donors were the second-largest source of funding, trailing only in-state contributors, for the primary victories of Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan, respectively.

The financial influx also aided challengers in House races. Melat Kiros in Colorado and Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York successfully defeated moderate incumbents with heavy financial backing from California.

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However, the strategy did not yield universal success. In Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, former Rep. Cori Bush received more funding from California donors than from supporters within her own state. Despite this, she was defeated in the primary by incumbent Rep. Wesley Bell. In Maine, Graham Platner raised nearly $2.5 million from California donors for his Senate campaign before withdrawing following sexual assault allegations from a former girlfriend, which he has denied.

Donor Motivations and Strategic Divergence

Contributors are split between those seeking a systemic overhaul of the party and those prioritizing electoral viability in swing districts. Rehan Alvi, a real estate investor in El Dorado Hills, stated that the Democratic Party cannot continue doing the same thing. Alvi provided the maximum allowable contributions to the campaigns of El-Sayed and Bush, and supported Junaid Ahmed in Illinois and Graham Platner in Maine.

Harry Saddler, a San Francisco-based retired designer, described the current state of the party as enraging, leading him to support candidates who can flip the script. Saddler contributed to candidates including Flanagan, Chevalier, Ahmed, and Nida Allam—who lost her primary bid against Rep. Valerie Foushee in North Carolina—though he also backs some moderates to help Democrats regain control of Congress.

Other donors prioritize the pragmatic requirements of the electoral map. Joshua Saltman, a former entertainment lawyer and Broadway music festival organizer, argued that retaking the House requires winning more than just super-blue districts. Saltman, who identifies as a moderate Democrat, intentionally gives to moderate candidates who he believes receive less attention from other California donors, including Rep. Haley Stevens, who lost her race to El-Sayed in Michigan.

Campaign Finance Parameters

The financial data is based on direct contributions to campaigns, which are legally capped at $7,000 per election cycle. This analysis excludes contributions made to independent committees or party committees. The figures incorporate both large disclosed donations and small-dollar contributions processed through the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.