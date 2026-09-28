Apple’s Next Vision Pro Is Reportedly on Life Support

Apple is reportedly placing its next-generation mixed reality headset, codenamed N224, on “life support” internally as the company pivots toward smart glasses. The project faces an uncertain future following the announcement of lightweight VR glasses from Meta and struggling mainstream adoption of the original Vision Pro.

The original Vision Pro arrived in February 2024 with a $4,000 price tag, but the high cost has hindered its ability to reach a broad audience. Retail employees have reported that some stores are lucky to sell one unit a month, forcing Apple to lean more heavily on professional and medical applications.

N224 Design Concepts and the External Puck Debate

Apple is currently exploring four distinct concepts for the N224 headset, which is described as a completely revamped version of the Vision Pro. One of the most contentious directions involves offloading internal components to an external computing module, similar to the design of Meta’s upcoming VR Glasses scheduled for release next spring.

This external “puck” would house the battery and main processor, clipping to the user’s waist to reduce the weight on the face. However, a divide has formed within Apple’s leadership over this approach.

To solve the bulk issue without a puck, Apple is experimenting with various materials to shed weight, including titanium, plastic, and other metals.

Photo: iphoneincanada.ca

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Internal Reorganization Under CEO John Ternus

The instability of the Vision line is mirrored by a shift in Apple’s corporate hierarchy. John Ternus has ascended to CEO, and Johny Srouji now serves as the Chief Hardware Officer. This reorganization has effectively moved the Vision Products Group a layer further away from the CEO, leaving the team more isolated within the company.

The fallout from this shift has included staff layoffs and leadership departures. Paul Meade left for OpenAI in June after his role was reduced, while Fletcher Rothkopf now reports to Tom Marieb.

Vision Pro, to me, is an amazing device, right, it’s an absolutely amazing device, but I think of it as, like, the early days of computers… It is the early days of a long journey, that’s how I feel about Vision Pro. iPhone 17 Discounts Fade As Apple Price Rises Spread John Ternus, CEO

Despite these public expressions of optimism, internal sentiments differ. While Ternus publicly maintains a bright future for the device, he has privately described the headset as most likely just a stepping stone toward standalone AR glasses.

Cancelled Projects and the Pivot to Smart Glasses

The struggle to find a viable consumer form factor is not new.

Photo: MacRumors

N107: A project that attempted to move computing to a Mac to reduce bulk.

A project that attempted to move computing to a Mac to reduce bulk. Vision Air (N100): A design that shifted components to an external pack.

A design that shifted components to an external pack. N109: A lighter, cheaper version of the Vision Pro utilizing a weaker chip.

A lighter, cheaper version of the Vision Pro utilizing a weaker chip. Wireless Accessory: A Mac Studio-sized device intended to send data wirelessly to a headset, which was rejected by the design team.

This pattern of cancellation suggests a strategic pivot. Apple is now focusing more heavily on a smart glasses product, which it aims to release in late 2027. These glasses will possess less computing power than the Vision Pro but will offer a significantly less bulky profile.

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Timeline for a Potential N224 Launch

If Apple decides not to pull the plug on the N224 project, the device is not expected to arrive soon. Current estimates suggest a launch window in late 2028 or early 2029.

This delay gives Meta a significant head start. Meta’s VR Glasses, which use a grippy external module for the battery and processor, are expected to hit the market next spring.

The survival of the N224 now depends on whether the Vision Pro’s senior leaders can convince executives to keep the category funded, or if the company will fully commit to the smart glasses trajectory by 2027.