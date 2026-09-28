Hachioji City Executes Tokyo’s First Emergency Bear Cull After Accidental Capture

Hachioji City officials conducted the first emergency bear cull in Tokyo’s history on September 28, 2026, after an adult female Asian black bear was accidentally trapped in a field in Ozu-cho. Mayor Kazuo Shiyake approved the operation to prevent potential human injury in a residential area, utilizing a national emergency shooting system that the Environment Ministry reports was used in 81 cases across 14 prefectures during its inaugural year.

The incident began around 3:05 p.m. when a man reported to emergency services that a bear had been caught in a trap.

The Ozu-cho Emergency Response Timeline

The city’s reaction followed a rapid sequence of administrative steps to manage the risk. The bear was located in farmland northwest of Mukai-hashi in Ozu-cho, a location that Sankei News identifies as being within the human daily life sphere according to Hachioji’s bear response manual.

3:30 p.m.: The Takao Police Station provided the city with information regarding the bear’s capture.

The Takao Police Station provided the city with information regarding the bear’s capture. 5:03 p.m.: Hachioji City established a bear countermeasures headquarters.

Hachioji City established a bear countermeasures headquarters. 5:13 p.m.: Mayor Kazuo Shiyake approved the emergency cull based on reports from the scene.

Mayor Kazuo Shiyake approved the emergency cull based on reports from the scene. 5:29 p.m.: The cull was executed in the presence of Takao Police Station officers.

The animal was confirmed to be an adult female.

Photo: newseveryday.jp

Mayor Kazuo Shiyake’s Public Safety Mandate

Mayor Kazuo Shiyake framed the decision as a preventative measure. He stated that the emergency cull was carried out to prevent human damage from a bear captured within the area where people live and work.

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Beyond the immediate cull, the mayor issued specific safety guidance for residents. He urged those hiking in bear habitats to carry bear bells and ensure all trash is taken home. For those who encounter a bear, the mayor advised citizens to avoid stimulating the animal and to distance themselves quietly without running away or turning their backs to the animal.

National Framework and Rising Sightings

The Hachioji operation falls under a broader national program introduced in September 2025. While the program has seen primary use in the central Hokuriku and northeastern Tohoku regions, the Environment Ministry notes that local governments still struggle with a lack of expertise and difficulties in ensuring safety during operations.

In Hachioji, this emergency cull is the culmination of a series of sightings throughout 2026. The presence of Asian black bears has become increasingly evident in areas previously less associated with such risks.

Reports from Sankei News indicate a pattern of incursions into the city: a sighting occurred in a grove of trees in Motohachioji-machi 2-chome in April, followed by another confirmation near a hiking trail on the slopes of Mount Takao in August.

The fact that a bear was caught in a snare intended for other wildlife suggests that these animals are moving through agricultural lands used by private organizations, increasing the likelihood of accidental encounters between humans and bears in the Tokyo metropolitan area.