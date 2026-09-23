Russia Probes Bear Attacks Amid Rising Numbers, Officials Accused of Criminal Negligence

At least six people have been killed in fatal bear attacks across Russia’s vast Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk within a single month, prompting prosecutors to open a criminal negligence probe against local officials for allegedly failing to control predator populations.

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The Bottom Line:

The Toll: Six fatalities have been recorded in the Krasnoyarsk region over a one-month span, including pensioners, a factory worker, and a logger.

Six fatalities have been recorded in the Krasnoyarsk region over a one-month span, including pensioners, a factory worker, and a logger. The Official Response: The Investigative Committee of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk and Khakassia regions opened a criminal negligence probe, citing local officials’ failure to regulate predator populations.

The Investigative Committee of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk and Khakassia regions opened a criminal negligence probe, citing local officials’ failure to regulate predator populations. Population Surge: Russia’s brown bear population has more than doubled since 1990, jumping from roughly 130,000 to nearly 308,000 individuals by 2026, according to the natural resources ministry.

The Escalating Crisis in Krasnoyarsk and Khakassia

According to prosecutors in the Investigative Committee of Russia’s sparsely populated Krasnoyarsk and Khakassia regions, local officials ignored numerous warnings and failed to take adequate measures to regulate the predator population or prevent bears from entering human settlements.

The timeline of tragedy highlights the growing friction between human habitats and local wildlife. Earlier this month, the bodies of two pensioners were discovered mauled in a forest near the remote town of Podtyosovo. Shortly after, on September 6, a 40-year-old factory worker was killed while walking through a forested area. Three additional fatalities followed in subsequent weeks, concluding with the death of a 39-year-old logger who was guarding machinery in the forest early Wednesday morning, as confirmed by investigators.

Here is the kicker: while total annual bear attacks across Russia have historically hovered between 20 and 30 a year according to the natural resources ministry, regional officials and local media are sounding alarm bells.

The Taiga Town Under Siege

The danger is not restricted to Krasnoyarsk. In the neighboring Khakassia region, local leadership reported that human settlements are actively dealing with encroaching wildlife. Dmitry Buchenik, the deputy head of the Khakassia region, described a harrowing scene unfolding around the taiga town of Abaza, which is home to approximately 10,000 residents.

“It was an alarming night in Abaza. The taiga town is effectively under siege by bears,” Buchenik stated on Wednesday, noting that the community was surrounded by the predators “on all sides.” While emergency measures managed to chase some animals away, three bears were killed—including one described as massive. Unverified social media videos circulating regionally purportedly showed a bear swimming across a river beside the town, while another clip captured a trio of bears leaping across a road directly in front of oncoming traffic.

Siberian Bear Population and Attack Metrics (Official Data) Metric Historical Data (1990) Current Data (2026) Estimated Russian Brown Bear Population ~130,000 individuals Nearly 308,000 individuals Average Annual Attacks Nationwide N/A ~20 to 30 attacks per year Recent Krasnoyarsk Fatalities N/A 6 deaths in one month

Broader Ecological Realities and Federal Scrutiny

But the macro-level data tells a complicated story about wildlife management in the Russian Federation. Russia’s natural resources ministry reports that the country’s brown bear population has more than doubled over the last three decades, growing from roughly 130,000 in 1990 to almost 308,000 individuals in 2026.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Despite this massive demographic surge, federal statistics indicate that the aggregate number of bear attacks nationwide remains relatively stable at 20 to 30 incidents annually. However, regional spikes—such as the cluster of six deaths in Krasnoyarsk—demonstrate how localized environmental pressures, shifting food sources, and inadequate municipal oversight can create localized crises.

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Russia’s emergency ministry notes that bears generally flee in the vast majority of human encounters. Yet, as the ongoing criminal probe in Siberia shows, federal authorities are increasingly willing to hold local administrators legally accountable when routine predator management fails to keep pace with a rapidly expanding wildlife population.

As investigators continue to pore over municipal records in Krasnoyarsk, the immediate challenge for regional officials remains clear: securing towns like Abaza and Podtyosovo before further human-wildlife tragedies unfold. What are your thoughts on how local governments should balance growing wildlife populations with public safety? Let us know in the comments below.