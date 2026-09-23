How Feeding and Watching Birds Boosts Mental Well-Being

More than 56 million U.S. adults feed wild birds, a routine activity that a Virginia Tech-led study published in the journal Ambio reveals significantly enhances human psychological well-being. Researchers found that 95 percent of participants reported positive mental health benefits, driven by emotional connection, active engagement, and a profound sense of meaning.

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Researchers surveyed participants in Project FeederWatch—individuals who submit their winter bird-feeding observations to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology—before and after the six-month feeding season. Using a validated mental well-being questionnaire, the team documented a stark contrast at the season’s end: 95 percent of respondents stated that feeding and observing birds positively impacted their well-being. By comparison, only 55 percent reported positive effects from other life events over the same timeframe.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Emotional Regulation: Observing backyard wildlife triggers feelings of joy, gratitude, and calm, serving as a stabilizing focus during acute stressors like family loss or personal illness.

Observing backyard wildlife triggers feelings of joy, gratitude, and calm, serving as a stabilizing focus during acute stressors like family loss or personal illness. Cognitive Engagement: Maintaining bird feeders stimulates attention, curiosity, and observational skills, actively interrupting cyclical rumination or anxiety.

Maintaining bird feeders stimulates attention, curiosity, and observational skills, actively interrupting cyclical rumination or anxiety. Biophilia and Purpose: Participating in citizen-science programs such as Project FeederWatch fosters a tangible sense of meaning.

Unpacking the Virginia Tech Study and Psychological Well-Being

The study, led by Virginia Tech research scientist Kelley Langhans and published on Sept. 2, sought to quantify what interacting with wild birds means for the people doing it. The research team included specialists from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, The Ohio State University, North Carolina State University, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), and a clinical therapist. Funding was provided by the National Science Foundation and later by the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.

According to Ashley Dayer, a professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, understanding these human dimensions is vital. “We know there may be risks, as well as benefits, for birds from feeding, but we know this activity can be an important way for people to connect with nature,” Dayer noted. Rather than discouraging the practice, researchers emphasize striking a balance that promotes human mental health while protecting avian populations.

Metric / Parameter Study Finding Clinical Significance Participant Pool Project FeederWatch participants (U.S. and Canada) Engaged population with baseline interest in ornithology Positive Impact Rate 95% reported positive well-being effects Substantially higher than general life events (55%) Core Connection Vectors Emotions, Engagement, Meaning Addresses multi-faceted psychological needs

Balancing Avian Health Risks With Human Benefits

While the psychological gains are clear, public health and conservation authorities urge caution regarding how feeders are managed. Poorly maintained feeding stations can become vectors for pathogen transmission among wild bird species, increase local predation risks from domestic pets, and lead to fatal window collisions.

“We encourage people who want to feed birds to check out guidance from Project FeederWatch and other experts on how to do so safely,” Langhans stated. Mitigating these risks requires specific behavioral modifications, such as regularly sanitizing feeders, keeping domestic cats indoors, and applying anti-collision decals or treatments to residential windows.

By implementing these safety protocols, individuals can secure the mental health benefits of nature connection without inadvertently harming the wildlife they seek to support. Regulatory bodies and wildlife agencies increasingly view these dual-purpose guidelines as a model for promoting human well-being while upholding environmental stewardship.

References

Langhans, K., et al. (2026). Human well-being impacts of wild bird feeding. Ambio. DOI: 10.1007/s13280-026-02471-2.

Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Project FeederWatch Guidelines and Protocols.

Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources and Environment.