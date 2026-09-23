First Adult T. Rex Footprints Found in North Dakota

The first known series of footprints from an adult Tyrannosaurus rex has been discovered in the Hell Creek Formation of southwestern North Dakota by researchers from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Liverpool John Moores University. Dating back 66.5 million years, the 23-foot-long trackway reveals an ambling walking speed of roughly 3.5 to 4.5 miles per hour.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Behavioral Dynamics: Fossilized trackways provide direct insight into locomotive mechanics and behavioral patterns that traditional skeletal remains cannot capture alone.

Fossilized trackways provide direct insight into locomotive mechanics and behavioral patterns that traditional skeletal remains cannot capture alone. Locomotion Metrics: High-resolution 3D surface scanning revealed a stride length of approximately 13 feet, indicating an efficient, brisk human walking pace of 1.6 meters per second.

High-resolution 3D surface scanning revealed a stride length of approximately 13 feet, indicating an efficient, brisk human walking pace of 1.6 meters per second. Geological Context: Discovered in the Hell Creek Formation, these specimens date to the late Cretaceous period, approximately 66.5 million years ago.

Unlocking Dinosaur Locomotion Through Trackway Analysis

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Vertebrate paleontology relies heavily on skeletal remains to reconstruct ancient ecosystems. However, bones alone leave gaps in our understanding of dynamic movement. As explained by Tyler Lyson, senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver museum, “Bones tell us an enormous amount about these animals, but footprints capture a moment of behavior.” Lyson added, “With a trackway, we can actually follow an animal as it moved across the landscape. That is incredibly rare for T rex.”

The newly identified trackway spans 23 feet and comprises four distinct three-toed footprints—two left and two right. Each impression measures roughly 3 feet in length, accompanied by a stride length of approximately 13 feet. Researchers utilized high-resolution 3D surface scanning to document the site meticulously and construct physical reproductions. Through this spatial analysis, the team calculated an estimated walking speed of 3.5 to 4.5 miles per hour, matching a quick human walking pace.

Discovery and Field Recovery Operations

The site was initially identified last year by Kent Hups, a longtime museum volunteer, local schoolteacher, and co-author of the published research paper. Reflecting on the find, Hups noted, “As a teacher, I’m always telling my students that science starts with curiosity, passion and careful observation. I never imagined that could lead me to a discovery like this.”

Photo: theguardian.com

The geological setting, the Hell Creek Formation, is a heavily studied fossil area in southwestern North Dakota spanning the end of the Cretaceous period. The T. rex specimens date back approximately 66.5 million years, placing them among the final non-avian dinosaurs to inhabit the Earth prior to the mass extinction event. To preserve these fragile geological records, three of the discovered footprints are scheduled for helicopter recovery later this year, after which they will be permanently housed at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for ongoing study.

Summary of T. rex Trackway Metrics Metric Parameter Recorded Measurement Geological Age 66.5 million years ago Trackway Length 23 feet (7.01 meters) Individual Footprint Length 3 feet (0.91 meters) Stride Length 13 feet (3.96 meters) Estimated Walking Speed 3.5 – 4.5 mph (1.6 m/s)

References

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Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Research findings published on the Hell Creek Formation adult T. rex trackway.

Liverpool John Moores University. Collaborative paleontology and 3D surface scanning methodologies.