100% Medical Assistant II Job Openings at University of Iowa Health Care.

The University of Iowa Health Care Department of Nursing is actively recruiting a full-time Medical Assistant II to join the specialized Digestive Health Procedure Suite. This role supports advanced clinical gastroenterology operations, patient triage, and procedural care within a major academic medical center environment.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Role: A Medical Assistant II (MA II) works alongside physicians and nurses to manage direct patient care, prepare specialized endoscopy and motility suites, and monitor vital signs before and after gastrointestinal interventions.

A Medical Assistant II (MA II) works alongside physicians and nurses to manage direct patient care, prepare specialized endoscopy and motility suites, and monitor vital signs before and after gastrointestinal interventions. The Clinical Setting: The Digestive Health Procedure Suite handles intricate diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, and specialized manometry studies.

The Digestive Health Procedure Suite handles intricate diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, and specialized manometry studies. Patient Impact: Experienced clinical support staff are vital for maintaining sterile processing workflows, minimizing procedural delays, and ensuring patient safety during conscious sedation and recovery.

Understanding the Digestive Health Procedure Suite Workflow

Operating within a tertiary academic healthcare system requires rigorous adherence to clinical protocols. The Digestive Health Procedure Suite at University of Iowa Health Care manages a high volume of patients presenting with complex gastrointestinal pathologies, ranging from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to early-stage gastrointestinal malignancies.

An MA II in this specialized unit bridges the gap between administrative intake and active procedural assistance. According to institutional guidelines, daily responsibilities include room preparation, management of specialized endoscopic instrumentation, and direct monitoring of physiological parameters under the supervision of registered nurses and attending gastroenterologists.

Epidemiological Demands in Regional Gastroenterology

The demand for specialized gastrointestinal procedural care continues to climb across the Midwest, driven by both expanded screening guidelines and an aging demographic. Colorectal cancer screening recommendations, which now initiate at age 45 for average-risk individuals as established by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), have created sustained procedural volume across academic medical centers.

Staffing these specialized units with competent clinical personnel directly influences patient throughput and safety metrics. Academic medical centers like UI Health Care must maintain optimal nurse-to-patient and assistant-to-provider ratios to safely execute conscious sedation protocols and monitor post-procedure recovery periods.

UI Health Care Digestive Health Support Overview Parameter Clinical Detail Department University of Iowa Health Care Department of Nursing Position Type 100% Full-Time (Medical Assistant II) Primary Focus Digestive Health Procedure Suite Operations & Patient Care Core Competencies Vital sign monitoring, sterile instrument handling, patient triage

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients scheduled for procedures within the Digestive Health Procedure Suite must undergo thorough preoperative screening. Certain clinical presentations require specialized clearance or procedural postponement.

Absolute Contraindications for Routine Outpatient Endoscopy: Unstable acute cardiovascular conditions, suspected acute gastrointestinal perforation, or severe uncorrected coagulopathies require immediate stabilization in an acute care setting rather than an outpatient suite.

Unstable acute cardiovascular conditions, suspected acute gastrointestinal perforation, or severe uncorrected coagulopathies require immediate stabilization in an acute care setting rather than an outpatient suite. Medication Adjustments: Patients taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapies must receive explicit guidance from their gastroenterologist regarding temporary cessation to mitigate hemorrhagic risks during biopsies or polypectomies.

Patients taking anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapies must receive explicit guidance from their gastroenterologist regarding temporary cessation to mitigate hemorrhagic risks during biopsies or polypectomies. When to Seek Urgent Care: Following any diagnostic or therapeutic GI procedure, patients experiencing severe abdominal pain, persistent fever, hematemesis (vomiting blood), or melena (black, tarry stools) must contact their clinical team or report to the nearest emergency department immediately.

The Institutional Trajectory of Academic Healthcare Staffing

Recruiting and retaining skilled medical assistants in high-acuity procedural areas remains a primary operational focus for healthcare systems nationwide. As diagnostic modalities become increasingly sophisticated, the scope of practice for certified medical assistants expands to meet complex technical demands.

Nursing Assistant and Medical Assistant Job Fair | University of Iowa Health Care

The integration of experienced clinical support staff ensures that procedural suites maintain high standards of patient safety and operational efficiency. Institutional investments in specialized training programs underscore the critical nature of these support roles within modern gastroenterology.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or professional employment guidance. Always consult qualified healthcare professionals for medical concerns or official institutional channels regarding employment applications.