DarkMe RAT Takes a Deceptively Simple Approach, Abandoning Zero-Days for Phishing Emails

The threat actor known as Water Hydra, also tracked as DarkCasino, has traded expensive Windows zero-day exploits for a deceptively simple phishing vector to deliver the DarkMe remote access trojan (RAT). According to new research released by Huntress in September 2026, the campaign relies on image-themed links and multi-stage Visual Basic 6 loaders rather than cutting-edge vulnerability research.

From High-End Exploits to Social Engineering

For years, Water Hydra commanded respect in the threat intelligence community through its heavy-hitting capability to weaponize complex, unpatched software flaws. In 2023 and 2024, the group targeted foreign exchange traders by exploiting CVE-2023-38831, a vulnerability inside WinRAR, alongside CVE-2024-21412, a high-severity Windows Defender SmartScreen bypass.

Those operations proved that the actors possessed the resources and technical skill to deploy zero-days before software vendors could push out official patches. Attackers can completely bypass the need for costly vulnerability research if end users can be easily convinced to execute a malicious file manually.

The Mechanics of the Image-Themed Trap

The attack chain kicks off with a standard phishing email. The message contains a hyperlink engineered to look like an ordinary image file. Behind that visual deception, clicking the link downloads a file named image.pif .

Windows program information file (PIF) extensions have a long history of being abused to mask executable content. To lower the victim’s guard further, the file includes forged metadata designed to mimic “Aegis Sentinel,” a legitimate security product.

Once a user executes image.pif , the system drops its defenses without requiring any underlying software vulnerability to trigger. The file immediately queries a remote server to download a legitimate Windows installer package, initiating the next phase of the compromise.

Three Layers of Obfuscation and Sandbox Evasion

Defenders trying to pick apart the malware face a thick wall of complexity. Huntress researchers discovered that DarkMe utilizes three heavily obfuscated loaders written in Visual Basic 6.

Each sequential loader conceals subsequent stages of the infection. This multi-layered design also grants the threat actors multiple evaluation checkpoints to ensure the execution environment is safe before unleashing the full payload.

Before executing the primary payload, DarkMe maps out the infected workstation.

Malware authors increasingly rely on this specific environment-checking behavior. Security operations centers and automated analysis platforms routinely execute suspicious files in isolated virtual environments. If DarkMe senses a sandbox, it terminates prematurely to protect its operational tradecraft.

Injecting into Trusted Microsoft Processes

If the workstation passes the malware’s environment checks, DarkMe pivots toward process hollowing and stealth operations. The final payload is injected directly into clspack.exe , a legitimate, digitally signed Microsoft executable.

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Abusing built-in Windows binaries allows the malware to blend in with normal system telemetry. This technique degrades the signal-to-noise ratio for enterprise defenders, making the malicious activity far more difficult to distinguish from standard administrative processes during post-incident threat hunting.

The Takeaway for Enterprise Security Teams

The pivot by Water Hydra from zero-days to basic phishing highlights a painful truth for enterprise security architects: basic initial access techniques remain wildly effective. Organizations cannot rely solely on vulnerability patching schedules to stop advanced persistent threats.