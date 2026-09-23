Latvia Weather Forecast: Rain and Fog Followed by Warmth up to 20°C

As September draws to a close in Latvia, the atmosphere turns moody and damp, enveloping landscapes in dense fog and brief showers while meteorologists track a looming weekend temperature spike. According to forecasts detailed by Baltic Business Daily (en.bb.lv) and the Baltic News Network, visibility will deteriorate sharply across parts of the country, setting the stage for a dramatic meteorological shift before the arrival of a warmer, albeit much wetter, start to October.

Navigating the Dense Morning Fog and Coastal Chills

The transition into the final stretch of September brings classic Baltic autumn characteristics, led by thick overnight and early-morning fog banks. Forecasters predict that the night before Thursday will see deteriorating visibility in isolated pockets of Latvia, accompanied by scattered rain and light or calm winds. Overnight minimum temperatures will hover between +5 and +10 degrees Celsius, though the western coast of Kurzeme will retain a milder warmth of up to +13 degrees.

Daytime conditions on Thursday will introduce variable cloudiness, with brief rain showers materializing in select areas. Eastern Latvia faces a particularly cloudy and damp outlook, while a light to moderate northern and northwestern wind sweeps across the nation. Maximum daytime temperatures will range from a cool +11 degrees near the Russian border up to +17 degrees across parts of Kurzeme and Zemgale. In the capital, Riga, significant precipitation remains unlikely, though morning commuters should prepare for lingering fog and temperatures sliding to +9 degrees overnight—and down to +5 in the outlying suburbs—before climbing to a comfortable +15 degrees by afternoon.

The Weekend Warm-Up and Upcoming Rain Bands

While the mid-week weather remains subdued, a stark atmospheric pivot is right around the corner. According to Inbox.lv, no significant precipitation is expected until the first half of Saturday, allowing the sun to break through periodically alongside continued morning fog. Overnight temperatures on Thursday and Friday will dip below +10 degrees in many regions, but daytime highs will rapidly rebound to a surprisingly warm +19 to +24 degrees.

This fleeting taste of summer-like warmth will be short-lived. By Saturday, weather patterns will undergo a vigorous disruption as southern and southeastern winds strengthen, bringing gusts of 11 to 16 meters per second. A potent rain zone is slated to sweep across Latvia from the southwest, soaking the region just as peak daytime temperatures touch +20 to +23 degrees. Sunday will mirror those mild readings, though accompanied by occasional short-duration rains.

Climatic Outlook: A Warmer But Soggier September Finish

Looking at the broader European weather picture, long-range models provide clear context for these shifting conditions. Data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts indicates that September in Latvia will conclude slightly warmer than historical climatic norms, yet noticeably wetter. Precipitation amounts are projected to comfortably exceed typical seasonal averages.

Photo: en.bb.lv

As the calendar flips into next week, precipitation will periodically intensify, hitting Kurzeme and the western sections of Vidzeme the hardest. While the coming days offer a brief window of mild air, the overarching trend points unmistakably toward a cooler, more saturated autumn climate settling firmly over the Baltics.

How are you planning to make the most of the lingering warmth before the weekend rain sets in? Drop a thought below in the comments.