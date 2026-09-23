Hamilton College students pursue global research fellowships abroad

More than 200 Hamilton College students stepped off campus this summer to pursue global research fellowships, undertaking diverse academic projects across Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and Scotland that ranged from molecular biology and social psychology to creative writing and materials chemistry.

Stepping far beyond traditional classroom boundaries, over 200 students from Hamilton College traveled abroad this summer for immersive academic discovery, backed by the institution’s International Summer Research Fellowships. The funded experiences spanned several continents and academic disciplines, offering students firsthand engagement with international research laboratories, archives, and university departments.

Molecular Biology Research at Academia Sinica in Taipei

In Taiwan, Bryce Galster ’28 undertook independent molecular biology research at the Institute of Molecular Biology of Academia Sinica. Mentored by a postdoctoral researcher while collaborating closely with graduate and Ph.D. students, Galster concentrated on expressing and purifying a specific tubulin protein—a critical structural building block of the cellular cytoskeleton—while also establishing a reliable method to identify its binding proteins.

Beyond mastering advanced biochemical laboratory techniques, Galster immersed himself in local Taiwanese culture. His time outside the lab involved exploring bustling night markets, hiking nearby mountains, interacting with local residents, and embarking on weekend excursions to historic cities such as Tainan and Keelung, according to Hamilton College reporting.

Social Psychology and Student Support Data at the University of York

Switching gears from wet-lab science to social research, Rianne Almontaser ’27 spent 10 weeks conducting remote social psychology research alongside the University of York in England. Almontaser partnered with the university’s psychology department to analyze extensive data examining how campus support services impact student well-being.

The project carefully evaluated specific psychological metrics to uncover how various institutional factors influence help-seeking behaviors among university students. Highlighting the depth of her contribution, Almontaser assumed the role of primary author for the resulting publication manuscript, which is currently undergoing peer review.

Creative Writing and Historical Archives in Glasgow

Venturing into the humanities, Renata Mendez Alvarez ’27 completed a six-week creative writing residency through the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Tapping into primary historical documents housed within the Glasgow City Archives and the Mitchell Library, Mendez Alvarez drafted a pamphlet-length poetry manuscript that reimagined the city of Glasgow itself as the primary protagonist.

The residency offered a unique framework to develop creative literary work inspired directly by Scotland’s rich history and striking urban landscapes, grounding contemporary poetry in rigorous archival research.

Materials Chemistry and Organic Semiconductors in Scotland

Also stationed in Glasgow, chemistry major Rachel Alpert ’27 traveled through Arcadia Abroad’s STEM Summer Research program to work within a materials chemistry laboratory at the University of Glasgow. Alpert focused her independent project on organic semiconductors known as azobenzene materials, which hold practical applications in optical storage devices.

Over the course of six weeks, Alpert successfully synthesized two new azobenzene compounds and analyzed the kinetic properties governing six distinct materials. When weekend excursions arrived, the program provided opportunities to explore the Scottish Highlands, the historic estate of Sir Walter Scott, and Culzean Castle, connecting rigorous scientific inquiry with Scotland’s cultural heritage.