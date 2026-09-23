AFL Legend Remembered: McAvaney Honours Late Icon

Bruce McAvaney delivered a deeply emotional tribute to the late AFL icon Ron Barassi, reflecting on a profound personal and professional bond that shaped decades of Australian football history. Speaking about the loss, the veteran broadcaster shared that “a little bit of me went with him,” capturing the immense weight of Barassi’s passing on the sport and those who chronicled it.

The heartfelt remembrance highlighted Barassi’s towering stature in the Australian Football League, where he transformed the game both as a legendary player and a revolutionary coach. For McAvaney, whose iconic voice has soundtracked generations of sporting moments, losing Barassi meant saying goodbye to a guiding pillar of the football community and a cherished personal mentor.

Ron Barassi’s monumental influence on Australian rules football remains unmatched, spanning a career that redefined tactical play, leadership, and club culture. As the sports world continues to process the loss of the Hall of Fame Legend, tributes from commentators, former players, and fans alike underscore a legacy built on fierce determination, integrity, and an unyielding passion for the game.

A Legacy Etched in Football History

Barassi’s footprint on the AFL is defined by an extraordinary record of success, most notably securing premierships both on the field and from the coach’s box. His career began at Melbourne, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s dominant era during the 1950s, before crossing to Carlton as captain-coach and famously breaking a long premiership drought in 1968. He later revitalized North Melbourne, leading the Kangaroos to their first VFL flags in 1975 and 1977.

Throughout these decades of triumph and cultural shifts within the sport, broadcasters like McAvaney had a front-row seat to history. Their professional relationship blossomed into a deep mutual respect, with McAvaney often drawing on Barassi’s unmatched tactical insights to enrich his own coverage. The bond transcended the broadcast booth and the oval, anchored by a shared reverence for the traditions and future of Australian football.

Honoring a Giant of the Game

In his tribute, McAvaney emphasized not just the tactical genius that made Barassi a household name, but the profound human warmth that endeared him to millions. The sentiment behind “a little bit of me went with him” resonates across the entire football landscape, where players and supporters alike feel a distinct era closing with Barassi’s departure.

As the sport looks back on a life that shaped the modern game, the focus remains on preserving the values Barassi championed: relentless hard work, loyalty, and visionary leadership. Memorial tributes and ongoing reflections from across the league ensure that his standard of excellence will continue to inspire upcoming generations of players, coaches, and broadcasters.

What are your fondest memories of Ron Barassi’s impact on the AFL? We invite you to share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments below.