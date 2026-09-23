RM Sotheby’s Car Auction Returns to Zurich: Top 5 Highlights

Following a massive nearly 70 million-franc haul at the Dolder Grand last year, the upcoming Swiss sale highlights exceptional collector pieces, ranging from an unreserved BMW 2002 Turbo to a ultra-exclusive Bugatti Veyron.

Inside Zürich’s Park Hyatt Multi-Million-Dollar Collector Car Sale

Following a blockbuster showing last year at the Dolder Grand hotel where RM Sotheby’s raked in nearly 70 million Swiss francs, according to Auto&Mobilität editor Lorenzo Fulvi via Europesays, the Canadian auction powerhouse is returning to Zürich. This time, the venue shifts to the sleek confines of the Park Hyatt, where 23 carefully curated elite automobiles cross the block.

Far from a standard used-car lot, this assembly represents a rolling museum of automotive engineering. From vintage homologation specials to modern hypercars, the catalogue leans heavily into pedigree, low mileage, and exclusive provenance.

Five Standout Machines Heading Under the Hammer

Leading the diverse roster are five distinct machines that capture different eras of high-performance motoring, each carrying a rich backstory. Opening the lineup is a 52-year-old BMW 2002 Turbo, recognized as the most accessible entry of the weekend. Offered without a reserve, this 170-horsepower Bimmer is one of only 1,672 units ever built and carries an estimated price tag between 80’000 and 120’000 francs.

Stepping up in pace and pedigree is a 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo boasting a mere 28’421 kilometers on the odometer. Originally delivered to Swiss former Formula 1 driver Heinz Schiller, this machine once represented the absolute zenith of series-production acceleration, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in roughly five seconds. RM Sotheby’s estimates its value between 300’000 and 350’000 francs.

For Italian design purists, the sale features a 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta valued at a minimum of 600’000 francs. Originally sprayed in blue before receiving its current vibrant yellow finish, this specimen belongs to an elite sub-breed. Out of roughly 1,300 Daytonas produced, only 400 to 500 featured the coveted Plexi-Daytona layout incorporating a Plexiglas front fairing over fixed headlights, built initially to US export specifications with miles-calibrated gauges.

Racing Pedigree and Modern Hypercar Excess

The auction block also welcomes heavy motorsport heritage in the form of a radiant red 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S. Packing a 365-horsepower V12 mounted transversely in the rear, this chassis is one of only 338 examples built and once belonged to French Formula 1 star René Arnoux prior to his stint under Enzo Ferrari. Analysts expect the Miura to command between 1,5 and 2 million francs.

At the very pinnacle of the valuation scale sits a modern masterpiece: the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse ‘Jean-Pierre Wimille’. As part of the ultra-limited ‘Les Légendes de Bugatti’ series limited to just three units per tribute, this 1,200-horsepower hypercar honors the legendary French racing driver who secured Bugatti’s first Le Mans victory in 1937. Showing just under 4,000 kilometers, the hypercar carries a staggering pre-sale estimate of 2,4 to 2,8 million francs.

Market Realities and Collector Sentiment

Prospective buyers gathering at the Park Hyatt this Saturday are not merely purchasing transport; they are acquiring rolling artifacts backed by meticulous preservation and undeniable historical significance.

Photo: europesays.com

What are your thoughts on modern hypercars versus vintage homologation specials as safe-haven investments? Let us know which of these five Swiss-bound masterpieces you would park in your garage if budget were no object.