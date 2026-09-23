This year’s El Nino-driven heat could cause nearly half a million more deaths, group says

Developing nations in the Global South face the heaviest toll, with regions like the African Sahel and Southeast Asia bearing the brunt of the extreme temperatures.

A Postcard From a Warmer Future

We are watching a natural climate cycle collide with an already warmed planet. Out of that staggering total, 239,000 fatalities are projected to occur within the initial six months alone.

While the heat feels unprecedented now, climate experts warn it will become the baseline norm just a few decades down the line. But there is a critical distinction here. Unlike long-term anthropogenic climate change, an acute El Niño event gives communities a short window to undertake targeted adaptations and save lives.

Global land temperatures are projected to surge 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming months. Because surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean have warmed at unprecedented speeds since June, the fallout extends far beyond typical seasonal shifts.

Where the Greatest Casualties Are Concentrated

Geography and socioeconomic vulnerability dictate who survives this climatic spike. The Global South stands at the epicenter of the crisis.

The Sahel region—spanning countries like Nigeria, Sudan, Niger, and Chad—faces an estimated 66,800 additional heat-related deaths from September through February compared to normal years. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia projects an extra 19,400 deaths across the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia, alongside 19,300 in Indonesia. India faces 15,800 additional fatalities, and Brazil projects another 13,300.

Here is a breakdown of projected fatalities in some of the hardest-hit nations:

Projected Excess Heat-Related Deaths by Country (June 2026 – February 2027) Country Projected Excess Deaths Nigeria 31,400 Indonesia 19,300 Sudan 17,500 India 15,800 Brazil 13,300 DRC 10,000

Michael Greenstone, a co-founder of the Climate Impact Lab and co-author of the study, emphasized the profound disparity in how communities experience extreme heat. Wealthier nations maintain broader access to air conditioning, reliable water supplies, and functioning health systems. By contrast, populations already residing in naturally hot regions face magnified dangers as temperatures climb by even a couple of extra degrees.

Bridging the Preparedness Gap

Mitigating this death toll requires more than just issuing warnings. Public health advocates point out that implementing structured defenses remains the primary obstacle for developing governments.

Abhiyant Tiwari, a heat expert at NRDC India who was not involved in the study, noted that projections should serve as an immediate call to action rather than mere alarm. The real measure of our preparedness is not how many heat warnings we issue, but how effectively we protect people and reduce preventable deaths, Tiwari explained.

Researchers are urging governments to deploy anticipatory financing. This mechanism allows public administrators to mobilize resources, set up cooling centers, establish hydration stations, and protect outdoor workers before peak temperatures strike. Without these proactive interventions, the current El Niño risks leaving a devastating humanitarian footprint.

The Road Ahead Beyond February

The danger will not vanish simply because the calendar turns. Michael Greenstone warns that the fallout of this weather phenomenon will likely persist well into next summer. As the northern hemisphere approaches warmer cycles later in the year, heat-related pressures are expected to shift and intensify in new regions.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

For international decision-makers, the mandate is clear. Building a resilient defense against a hotter future demands granular, continually updated real-time data to target interventions where they matter most. As we monitor the evolving global climate landscape this season, the choices made by governments today will determine whether these grim mortality projections become an avoidable tragedy or a turning point in climate adaptation.