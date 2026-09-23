Warning Issued Over World’s Newest Cat Species as Tourist Craze Threatens Feline Welfare

A tiny, newly discovered wild cat species has sparked a massive tourism boom in Bolivia, leading experts to issue stark warnings that unchecked visitor excitement could endanger the vulnerable animal.

A Three-Pound Discovery Sparks Global Attention

Tigrino, a small spotted feline weighing just three pounds and measuring 18 inches, has captured global attention after scientists officially identified the animal as a brand-new species, Leopardus tilcayo. Published in the journal Current Biology, the discovery marks the first living wild cat species described by scientists in over a century.

From Failed House Pet to Global Sensation

Measuring smaller than an average house cat, Tigrino features large, leopard-like spots and an elusive nature. Since the scientific announcement, crowds of eager visitors have traveled to the Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary in Bolivia’s Yungas region, near Coroico, hoping for a glimpse of the rare feline. Tigrino has resided at the sanctuary since 2017, following a rescue by a local family after an attempt to keep the cat as a house pet failed.

Managing the Pressures of Sanctuary Crowds

Sanctuary staff note that Tigrino is prone to stress from excessive notice and much prefers remaining concealed within the protective vegetation of his enclosure. When the Associated Press visited the sanctuary on Sunday, September 20, the feline cautiously came out of his shelter, sniffed the air, and walked around briefly before retreating back into the brush. To protect the animal’s health and wellbeing, staff have been forced to turn away crowds hoping for a closer look.

Marcelo Levy, co-founder of the Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary, hailed Tigrino as an “ambassador for conservation” who has helped raise vital awareness of tropical forest protection. However, wildlife experts emphasize that the sudden surge in public interest requires careful management.

The Fine Line Between Ecotourism and Exploitation

The risks associated with unregulated ecotourism were highlighted by Cam Whitnall, a conservationist and the managing director of The Big Cat Sanctuary—an institution that hosts the world’s first IUCN Centre for Species Survival focused specifically on wild cats.

“The discovery of Leopardus tilcayo is incredibly exciting, and responsible ecotourism can play an important role in conservation by creating awareness, supporting local communities and giving people a reason to value and protect wildlife,” Mr. Whitnall said, speaking to the Express.

“Poorly managed tourism can quickly become destructive, putting pressure on individual animals and the habitats they depend on,” Mr. Whitnall warned.

Strict Protocols Required for Sensitive Species

Drawing on protocols used at his sanctuary in Ashford, Kent, Mr. Whitnall highlighted the strict measures necessary when dealing with sensitive wild species.

Photo: aol.co.uk

“At The Big Cat Sanctuary, we deliberately manage public access through a limited number of pre-booked experiences rather than opening to the general public, because we know how important it is to balance education and engagement with the welfare of the animals,” he explained. “The same principle applies here. With a newly recognised species like this, welfare and conservation have to come first.”