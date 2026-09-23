Hurricane Polo Rapidly Intensifies to Category 5 Near Mexico Coast

Hurricane Polo rapidly intensified into a rare Category 5 storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, reaching maximum sustained winds of 270 km/h by late Tuesday, September 22. Fuelled by a Super El Niño , the powerful system triggered emergency class suspensions in Guerrero and Michoacán, though its parallel trajectory spared communities from a direct landfall.

A Record-Breaking Ascent on the Saffir-Simpson Scale

Meteorological history was rewritten earlier this week as Hurricane Polo evolved from a tropical storm into a Category 5 hurricane in roughly 36 hours. According to data released by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) and reported by BBC News Mundo, the storm achieved peak sustained winds of 270 km/h by Tuesday night, placing it among the most rapidly intensifying systems ever documented in the eastern Pacific basin.

That meteoric rise draws immediate comparisons to recent catastrophic storms. As noted by international meteorological desks, Polo’s explosive growth mirrors the trajectories seen during Hurricane Otis in 2023 and Hurricane Patricia back in 2015. But there is a distinct catalyst behind this meteorological anomaly: an exceptionally potent oceanic heating cycle.

Here is why that matters for global climate observers. The engine driving Polo is the ongoing Super El Niño, which has pushed sea surface temperatures in the eastern-central Pacific to unprecedented extremes. On September 19, surface temperatures in the key region tracked 3.05°C above average, eclipsing the previous record set during the 2015 El Niño event.