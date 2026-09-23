KPK Raids BPN Mojokerto in Corruption Probe Linked to ATR/BPN HGB Scandal

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) executed a targeted raid on the Mojokerto City National Land Agency (BPN) office. Arriving in a three-car convoy of black Toyota Innovas at approximately 11:30 AM local time, investigators moved swiftly to secure the premises at Jalan Bhayangkara Number 44, immediately restricting public access as the search commenced.

Inside the Mojokerto BPN Office Raid

By mid-afternoon, the facility remained sealed off to outsiders while federal investigators combed through records. According to field reports from Kompas.com, the front gates stayed locked for hours with official vehicles parked in the courtyard as investigators audited files. KPK Spokesperson Budi Prasetyo confirmed that the coercive search action aimed to secure supplementary evidence. Investigators require these materials to establish a comprehensive legal architecture around a growing bribery scandal within the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN).

This localized operation flows directly from a broader corruption sweep launched earlier in the month. On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the anti-graft agency formally named eight suspects in connection with alleged bribery schemes tied to Building Rights Title (HGB) processing and other illicit payments inside the Ministry of ATR/BPN. The inquiry has steadily widened from central Jakarta offices to regional land bureaus, scrutinizing how administrative bottlenecks and regulatory approvals were allegedly weaponized for financial gain.

Tracing the Alledged Bribery Network and the Bogor Connection

The wider investigation centers heavily on transactions involving PT Summarecon Agung and senior ministry officials. Investigators allege that PT Summarecon Agung President Director Adrianto Pitoyo Adhi, operating through intermediary Rizal Pahlefi, funneled roughly Rp 1.5 billion in bribes. The funds reportedly went to Erwin, an inner-circle confidant of Minister of ATR/BPN Nusron Wahid, and Sontang Coin Manurung, head of the Bogor Land Office (Kantah), to lift administrative blocks on Summarecon’s HGB certificates in Bogor Regency.

Photo: nasional.kompas.com

Beyond the Bogor transactions, federal auditors detected separate multi-billion rupiah flows directed toward high-ranking ministry figures. Lampri, the Director General of Land and Spatial Planning Control and Regulation, alongside close associates of Minister Nusron—identified as Erwin, Arif Sugianto, and Muhammad Fakhry—are accused of receiving unauthorized payments. Meanwhile, investigator files point to Fahd El Fouz as the alleged custodian tasked with holding and distributing illicit funds among the minister’s inner circle.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra recently addressed the executive branch’s stance on the widening probe, stating that the government fully respects the legal process if the KPK chooses to examine Minister Nusron Wahid.

Systemic Land Sector Vulnerabilities and What Comes Next

The ongoing raids highlight deep-seated administrative vulnerabilities that extend far beyond a single corporate developer or regional branch. Federal anti-corruption researchers have mapped out eight critical high-risk zones within land governance, ranging from everyday certificate issuance desks to major Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB) commercial concession permits.