Xbox Moves Obsidian Under Bethesda; New Fallout Project Confirmed

Amid a profound internal restructuring across Microsoft’s gaming division, Xbox announced that Obsidian Entertainment is now integrated under the operational infrastructure of Bethesda Softworks. Despite corporate shifts and previous layoffs, Xbox executives officially confirmed that Obsidian’s new Fallout project remains in active development.

The Structural Pivot Within Microsoft’s Gaming Division

The announcement arrived via an official post on Xbox Wire by Matt Booty, executive vice president and director of content at Xbox. According to Booty, the corporate realignment aims to optimize resources and align core franchises within their respective corporate ecosystems. Bethesda will now expand its reach to include Obsidian. The studio will continue handling current projects, including Grounded and a new Fallout game built in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios.

This operational shift does not erase Obsidian Entertainment’s corporate identity. Instead, it establishes a collaborative working model comparable to the relationship Bethesda maintains with subsidiaries like id Software. Obsidian, celebrated for developing role-playing milestones like Fallout: New Vegas in 2010 under Bethesda Softworks, recently faced a difficult period. Following wider workforce reductions across Microsoft’s gaming division earlier this year, the studio cancelled projects like the Avowed sequel to focus primarily on the Fallout property.

Neither Xbox nor Bethesda has clarified whether this upcoming title is Fallout 5 or a standalone spin-off within the wasteland universe. Even so, the confirmation establishes that multiple developments are moving forward concurrently within the intellectual property pipeline.

A Wider Corporate Reset Across Xbox and Bethesda

The integration of Obsidian into Bethesda’s ecosystem occurs during a sweeping corporate overhaul across the entire industry. As part of these measures, Activision has taken over supervision of Rare and World’s Edge alongside development responsibilities for the next Halo title. Meanwhile, King is absorbing Microsoft Casual Games, and Playground Games will combine with Turn 10 to function as a single unified studio dedicated to the Forza and Fable franchises.

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These architectural changes arrived alongside 268 additional layoffs impacting Halo Studios, internal teams, and managerial positions across Xbox. Microsoft indicated that with the implementation of these measures since July, approximately three-quarters of the previously announced restructuring process has reached completion.

The Legacy of Fallout: New Vegas and Future Ecosystem Stakes

Obsidian has been part of Microsoft since its 2018 acquisition alongside inXile Entertainment, subsequently shipping titles such as Grounded, Avowed, and The Outer Worlds 2. Bethesda joined Microsoft later in 2021 following the acquisition of ZeniMax Media.