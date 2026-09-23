City of Phoenix Hosts Free Battery Drop-Off Event

In observance of Fire Prevention Week, the City of Phoenix Public Works Department and the Phoenix Fire Department are hosting a free battery drop-off event on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, giving residents a designated avenue to discard hazardous energy storage units safely.

Old batteries sitting quietly in junk drawers or garage bins might seem harmless, but tossing them into everyday trash or recycling containers creates a serious hidden hazard. When compressed in garbage trucks, transfer stations, or landfills, unstable power cells frequently ignite, threatening solid waste workers, damaging municipal property, and sparking destructive fires. To combat this, local officials have organized a streamlined, drive-up collection event designed to keep volatile materials out of the standard waste stream.

Logistics and Locations for the Phoenix Drop-Off

The collection site will operate as a convenient drive-up service located in the first parking lot of Steele Indian School Park, allowing participants to unload materials without leaving their vehicles.

To qualify for the free disposal, attendees must present proof of a Phoenix address at the site. The Public Works Department permits each resident to dispose of up to 5 pounds of qualifying batteries. The accepted items include lithium-ion, alkaline, and NiMH batteries. However, officials noted that car batteries will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Certified collection vendor Kary Environmental Services will oversee the handling and processing of the materials, ensuring they are either recycled or disposed of properly. Meanwhile, representatives from the Phoenix Fire Department will be on-site to answer questions concerning household battery safety and fire prevention.

Safety Protocols for Transporting Household Batteries

Transporting old batteries requires specific precautions to prevent accidental discharges or thermal runaway events while driving. Public Works guidelines advise residents to either tape over battery terminals or place lithium-ion batteries into individual plastic bags before transit. Furthermore, drivers must keep lithium-ion cells strictly separated from alkaline, lead-acid, or NiMH alternatives.

Photo: phoenix.gov

For optimal safety and easy collection by staff, participants should place their storage boxes or bins in the trunk or rear of their vehicles. This event strictly limits intake to batteries alone. Paints, chemicals, pressurized containers, and other forms of household hazardous waste will be turned away.

Residents with additional hazardous items are instead encouraged to schedule an at-home collection through the official Phoenix Household Hazardous Waste program, which offers residential pickups at no additional cost.